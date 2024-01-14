Novak Djokovic recently recalled the memories of his controversial deportation from Australia in 2022 before the start of the Australian Open.

The Serb, who is still yet to take the COVID-19 vaccine, entered the country back then hoping to participate in the tournament with a medical exemption. However, the Australian Border Patrol declined to let him into the country citing the vaccine mandate that was in enforcement at the time.

The Serb went to court, and in the meantime, he was roomed at The Park Hotel in Melbourne, where most illegal immigrants were also detained. Following a lengthy legal battle, the World No. 1 was deported from Down Under, an experience that continues to impact him to this day.

Speaking to Serbian reporters ahead of the 2024 edition, where he is the defending champion, Novak Djokovic revealed that most of the detainees who shared the hotel with him have now been released.

It is the "one good thing" that came out of his harrowing ordeal, according to the 24-time Grand Slam champion. He noted that because of his high-profile case, a lot more media attention was focused on the place, which led to more pressure to let the detainees out.

“From what I’ve understood, most of the detainees were released. It was one good thing that came out of all that – because of me, that place got so much media attention, the pressure from the media followed and people were released," Novak Djokovic was quoted as saying by Tennis Majors.

The 36-year-old also added that Iranian immigrant Mehdi, who was detained at the hotel for nine years before being released recently, has been in touch with him as well.

“I feel some kind of special connection with Mehdi. We keep in touch, he lives in Minnesota now, so we will see each other when I go to the US. He told me that he was grateful for the attention my case brought," he added.

"It did not feel, my stomach was in knots" - Novak Djokovic on how he felt after recalling what happened in 2022 this year

Novak Djokovic at a pre-Australian Open 2024 event

After his deportation in 2022, Novak Djokovic returned to Australia in 2023. However, he arrived first in Adelaide for an ATP 250 event, following which he came to Melbourne through another terminal.

This year, however, Djokovic revealed that he had to use the same terminal that he did in 2022, and had to relive that same experience once again. The World No. 1 made it clear that he did not re-feel the emotional weight of the ordeal.

"No, I haven’t been there. Last year I flew to Adelaide first, so we landed at another terminal in Melbourne. When I came this year, we landed at the same terminal as in 2022 – I saw the whole path I went over that day, the immigration office, I even recognized a man who was there two years ago. It did not feel, my stomach was in knots," Novak Djokovic said in the aforementioned conversation with Serbian reporters.

