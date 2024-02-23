"Because of Novak Djokovic or I wouldn't be here" - Serb named as 'biggest idol' by 18-year-old Doha semifinalist Jakub Mensik

Rising Czech Republic star Jakub Mensik has stated that he looks up to Novak Djokovic for inspiration in tennis.

The ATP's Next Gen Accelerator Programme rewards players aged 20 and under (and ranked inside the Top 250) by giving them one main-draw wild card entry at an ATP 250 tournament in a season. Mensik picked the ongoing Qatar Open to receive a wild card and thanks to his semifinal run there, he is now projected to enter the top 100 of the rankings next week.

With the 18-year-old turning heads in Doha, ATP put out a video on social media where he answered basic questions about his life and career to date. Having introduced himself, he stated that his dream matchup on the men's tour would be to take on Djokovic at the Australian Open.

Mensik, with a huge grin, confidently stated that he would emerge victorious from that contest.

"I'm Jakub Mensik. I'm 18 years old and I'm from Czech Republic. I'm from Prostejov, a small city, pretty, very nice city. [My dream matchup] will be Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open, for sure," he said.

"Of course [I would win]," he added, with a big smile.

The teenager also stated that the 24-time Grand Slam champion was his biggest idol and that the Serbian was the reason why he was competing on the ATP tour.

"My tennis inspiration is Novak Djokovic. Because of him, I started to play tennis. He is my biggest idol. Because of him [or] I wouldn't be here," he expressed.

Mensik also recalled how he took to the sport due to two tennis courts being present right outside his house when he was a kid.

"I was four years old and in front of my house there are two tennis courts outdoors. And I asked my mom and dad if I can try to play tennis also. This is the start of my career," he recalled.

The right-handed also disclosed that his aim in tennis was to win all of the four Grand Slams.

Jakub Mensik to face Gael Monfils in maiden ATP tour semifinals in Doha

Jakub Mensik in action at the 2024 Australian Open.

After victories over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Andy Murray, Jakub Mensik took on Andrey Rublev on Thursday, February 22, in the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open.

Mensik turned on his aggression when needed and took the first set with relative ease. He won the second set in the tie-break to come through the contest with a 6-4, 7-6(6) win in one hour and 38 minutes.

The result guarantees his move into the top 100 of the ATP rankings. In the live rankings, he is currently the World No. 95. In his first ATP semifinals, Mensik will face veteran Gael Monfils (def. Ugo Humbert 6-2, 6-4) on Friday.

