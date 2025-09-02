"Been a snooze fest";"The matches were overrated" - Fans lament 'total disappointment' US Open Day 9 ft. Naomi Osaka, Jannik Sinner & Iga Swiatek wins

Fans lamented the one-sided matches on Day 9 of the 2025 US Open that featured convincing straight-set wins for Jannik Sinner, Naomi Osaka, and Iga Swiatek. One fan called it a &quot;snooze fest&quot; while another labeled the matchups &quot;overrated.&quot;On Monday, September 1, the US Open lined up some solid matches between seeded players in the men's and women's singles fourth round. However, seven out of the eight matches ended in comfortable straight-set wins. Among those was Jannik Sinner's 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 win over Alexander Bublik, Iga Swiatek's 6-3, 6-1 win over Ekaterina Alexandrova, and Naomi Osaka's surprisingly convincing 6-3, 6-2 win over America's top-ranked player, Coco Gauff.Fans voiced their disappointment as only one of the seven singles matches played on Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong Stadiums lasted longer than two hours.&quot;Been a snooze fest so far 🥱&quot; one fan wrote.KatyP @Soonergirl_kpLINK@TennisUpdates25 Been a snooze fest so far 🥱&quot;Safe to say the matches were overrated. Next ….&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Today was a total disappointment. The most exciting match was a doubles match. That’s when you know it was a sad day,&quot; a third fan wrote.One fan claimed he had not seen anything like this in eight years of watching the US Open. They wrote:&quot;I've been watching the US Open for 8 years and I don't think I've ever seen the night session go so quickly that ESPN has to fill time to finish the 11pm window We're done for the night and it's not even 10:30pm yet lol&quot;One fan commented about what the organizers might be asking themselves. They wrote:&quot;Tournament organizers are probably wondering why they scheduled this as the night session rn&quot;Another fan shared a hilarious take on the crowd at the stadium.&quot;The Ashe crowd rn after paying all that money for two beatdowns,&quot; they wrote while sharing an image.Coco Gauff's ex-coach Brad Gilbert also expressed his disappointment over US Open Day 9 after Naomi Osaka, Jannik Sinner &amp; Iga Swiatek record winsNaomi Osaka and Iga Swiatek at the 2024 US Open - Source: GettyCoco Gauff's former coach, Brad Gilbert, was also disappointed about how quickly the singles fourth-round matches concluded on Day 9 of the 2025 US Open. Notably, only one singles match did not end in straight sets, and it took place on the Grandstand, where Karolina Muchova defeated Marta Kostyuk 6-3, 6-7(0), 6-3.&quot;wow were the singles matches today one ☝️ way traffic, honestly can’t remember a 4th rd like this at any major,&quot; Gilbert wrote on X.He hoped Day 10 would be more competitive, as the quarterfinals were set to begin. Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Jessica Pegula, Aryna Sabalenka, and Taylor Fritz will all be in action on Tuesday, September 2.&quot;hopefully 🙏 tomorrow we get more competitive matches, that’s what i’m rooting for,&quot; Gilbert wrote.Day 9's winners will play their quarterfinals a day later. Jannik Sinner will take on Lorenzo Musetti, Iga Swiatek will face Amanda Anisimova, and Naomi Osaka has set up a clash against Karolina Muchova.