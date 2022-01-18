"Nole, you are the pride of Serbia" - Belgrade lights up building in support of Novak Djokovic after Serb's deportation

Belgrade Tower was illuminated in the colors of Serbia's flag and featured a message reading "Nole" in support of Novak Djokovic, who was deported from Australia on Sunday ahead of the first Grand Slam of the year.

The World No. 1 had his visa revoked by the Australian Border Force upon his arrival at Melbourne airport a few weeks ago. He was detained at the Park Hotel in Carlton until his visa was reinstated following an order by Federal Circuit Court judge Anthony Kelly.

However, Immigration Minister Alex Hawke decided to take matters into his own hands and cancel Djokovic's visa again using separate powers in Australia's Migration Act. The Serb's legal team appealed, but to no avail, as the federal court upheld Hawke's decision to cancel his visa. The World No. 1 was immediately deported and landed back home in Belgrade on Monday.

Messages of support poured in for the 20-time Slam champion on his arrival, with the tallest skyscraper in the city illuminated in national colors.

"Nole you are the pride of Serbia," a message on the building read.

Fellow tennis players Alize Cornet, Vasek Pospisil and Nick Kyrgios also expressed their support for Djokovic in the wake of his deportation.

Novak Djokovic could lose No. 1 ranking

The three-time defending champion Was replaced in the Australian Open draw by lucky loser Salvatore Caruso

Following the court ruling, Novak Djokovic said was very disappointed but would "accept" the decision and fly back home to be with his family.

"I will now be taking some time to rest and to recuperate, before making any further comments beyond this. I am extremely disappointed with the ruling to dismiss my application for judicial review of the decision to cancel my visa, which means I cannot stay in Australia and participate in the Australian Open. I respect the Court’s ruling and I'll cooperate with the relevant authorities in relation to my departure from Australia."

The World No. 1 was replaced in the Australian Open draw by lucky loser Salvatore Caruso. The Italian was beaten by Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round on Monday.

In the Serb's absence, the likes of Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev will fancy their chances of winning the tournament. Medvedev or Zverev could become the new World No.1 if they go on to win the Australian Open.

Edited by Arvind Sriram