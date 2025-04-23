Belinda Bencic reveals why daughter Bella is the reason behind quick exit after Madrid Open opener

Belinda Bencic revealed the reason behind why she wanted to make a quick exit following her scintillating opening round win at the 2025 Madrid Open. The reason featured none other than her baby daughter Bella, who was celebrating something very special.

Ad

Bencic and her then-partner and now-husband, Martin Hromkovic, welcomed their first child, a daughter, Bella, on April 23, 2024. After spending some much-needed quality time with her newborn daughter, the Swiss returned to tennis action at the latter end of the 2024 season, and slowly and steadily returned to her best level.

Hromkovic, who also serves as an integral part of Bencic's coaching team, and Bella have been strong pillars of support for the 28-year-old and have tried traveling alongside and supporting her as much as possible. They also seem to be present with her at the 2025 Madrid Open, where the Swiss has made a perfect start.

Ad

Trending

After a poor start to her clay swing, losing to Sofia Kenin in the opening round of the Charleston Open, Belinda Bencic kicked off her campaign in Madrid by decimating rising Turkish star Zeynep Sonmez 6-0, 6-2 in just an hour. During the post-match interview, Bencic seemed to be in a hurry to exit the premises because she had to attend a special birthday of a very special person in her life.

Ad

"I have a birthday to attend, it's my daughter's first birthda," she said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bencic has been making the most of having Bella with her on the Tour and also created an incredibly special memory with her at the 2025 Abu Dhabi Open.

"It was a big dream for me to come back and play in front of her and to win the tournament" - Belinda Bencic on winning the 2025 Abu Dhabi Open

Belinda Bencic and her family celebrate her Abu Dhabi Open triumph- Source: Getty

Belinda Bencic defeated Rebecca Sramkova, Veronika Kudermetova, Marketa Vondrousova, Elena Rybakina, and Ashlyn Krueger to get her hands on the 2025 Abu Dhabi Open. During her winner's speech, she expressed happiness over getting to lift a title in front of her daughter. She was also seen carrying her daughter in her arms and celebrating.

Ad

"To win a title in front of my family, it's really special, and yeah, I can't thank them enough for the support all the week," she said. “To my husband and to my daughter Bella, I love you so much. It was a big dream for me to come back and play in front of her and to win the tournament," she added.

Coming to the present, Belinda Bencic will hope her daughter Bella acts as her good luck charm once again and helps her triumph at the Madrid Open. The Swiss faces 20th seed Clara Tauson next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivom Krishnan Shivom is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers tennis. He has always been in love with sports and tries to watch every sport possible. His favorite sports are tennis, ice hockey cricket, and football. Shivom is a die-hard Rafael Nadal fan, his all-time favorite athlete, and much like the Spaniard, he plays tennis left-handed. Know More