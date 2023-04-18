Ben Shelton once again showcased his immense talent during a nail-biting rally against Casper Ruud at the Barcelona Open.

The American took the tennis world by storm with his brilliant quarterfinal run at the 2023 Australian Open. He is currently participating in his first ever campaign in the European Clay Swing and entered the Barcelona Open on the back of early exits at the Estoril Open and the Monte-Carlo Masters.

The 20-year-old began his campaign with a straight-sets win over Mackenzie McDonald but couldn't fend off World No. 3 Casper Rudd in the second round. However, Shelton left nothing on the table against the Norwegian and once again caught the eye of ongoers with an exhilerating 21-shot rally.

The youngster refused to give up during an important stage of the match in the second set, with Ruud serving at 4-3 to consolidate his break. After multiple impressive gets from Shelton, the former World No. 2 tried to put an end to the point with a well-placed drop shot forehand.

However, it was not enough, as the American returned the shot anyway, but could not hold his balance. Slipping and sliding on the clay, the 20-year-old crashed into the side boards, prompting a loud round of applause from the spectators for his perseverance. Thankfully, he did not suffer any injuries during the incident and immediately gave a thumbs up to the fans in attendance.

This was his second meeting against 2022 French Open runner-up Ruud. While Shelton claimed the bragging rights during their first meeting in Cincinnati, he couldn't find a way to outlast the third seed on his favorite surface.

Nevertheless, tennis coaches and critics have high expectations from Shelton and believe the American could do well on clay. Brad Gilbert, who's coached popular players such as Andre Agassi and Andy Roddick, gushed about the youngster's rocketing serve and swift movement, which could be an asset on the slow, bouncy surface.

"With that bomb of a serve and his excellent movement, Ben Shelton could be very interesting on clay," Gilbert said.

Ben Shelton will be in action next at the Madrid Masters

Ben Shelton at the BNP Paribas Open

Following his Barcelona Open exit at the hands of Casper Ruud, Ben Shelton will be in action next at the Madrid Open, marking his debut at the Masters 1000 event. The American is expected to be unseeded at the tournament unless a mass withdrawal of seeded players happens between now and the beginning of the event on April 24.

Casper Ruud, meanwhile, will lock horns with either Francisco Cerundolo or Francesco Passaro in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Barcelona Open.

