Ben Shelton drops 2-word reaction to ex-team Florida Gators' Malcolm Clemons winning 2025 NCAA long jump title

American tennis star Ben Shelton recently shared his thoughts on Malcolm Clemons, the talented long jumper of the Florida Gators track and field team. Clemons has recently clinched the first position in the event at the 2025 NCAA Outdoor National Championships.

During his career, Shelton has captured two singles titles on the ATP Tour and has reached the semifinals at the 2025 Australian Open and 2023 US Open. He won the USTA junior national championship in doubles in 2016.

The Atlanta, Georgia native, played collegiate tennis for the Florida Gators and assisted the team in winning the Southeastern Conference regular-season title. He also clinched Florida's first National title by taking the top spot in the 2021 NCAA Championships.

Meanwhile, Malcolm Clemons won the 2025 NCAA title in men's long jump with 8.04m. In 2023 at the NACAC U23 Championships, Clemons earned a gold medal in the long jump. In the 2025 Indoor season, he won the long jump title at the Razorback Invitational with 7.80m. At the 2025 SEC Championships, Clemons won a bronze medal in the long jump with 7.91m.

Through his Instagram story, Shelton shared his thoughts on Clemons winning the 2025 NCAA Outdoor Championship title in the long jump. He mentioned:

"YEA CLEM ❗❗ @MALCOLMACLEMONS"

Screenshot of Ben Shelton's Instagram story | Source: IG/benshelton

Shelton also won the Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-American Championships during his career and was the NCAA Singles Champion in 2022.

Ben Shelton reflects on reaching the quarterfinals at the 2025 Stuttgart Open

Ben Shelton at the 2025 French Open - Day Eight - Source: Getty

Talented American tennis player, Ben Shelton, has reached the quarterfinal round at the 2025 Stuttgart Open. He defeated French player, Pierre-Hugues Herbert and will next face Jiri Lehecka, the talented Czech tennis player. During his interview, Shelton shared his thoughts on his win as he said (via the ATP Tour):

“I’m really happy. Happy to get my first win here in Stuttgart. I thought I played great in the big moments today down the stretch and I’m just really happy to be back on the grass competing. It’s a completely different game, playing on this surface and hopefully I can get better and better as this week goes.”

With his win at the Stuttgart Open, the American player clinched the No. 10 spot in the PIF ATP Live Rankings. During his collegiate season with the Florida Gators, Shelton defended the Gators' SEC title and clinched the SEC Tournament Championship.

