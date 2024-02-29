Ben Shelton matches father Bryan's run in Acapulco; advances to the QF after 30-year gap

Ben Shelton has matched his father Bryan's record at the Mexican Open after defeating Matteo Arnaldi in the Round of 16 on Wednesday, February 28.

Shelton faced Dan Evans in the first round in Acapulco. Evans dominated the 2023 US Open semifinalist in the first set as Shelton lost 2-6. However, the 21-year-old leveled things up after clinching the second set 7-5. Ultimately, Shelton made his way into the Round of 16 after winning the third set in the tiebreak 7-6(5).

Arnaldi, Shelton's next opponent, produced one of the shocks of the ATP 500 event so far after stunning Taylor Fritz in the first round 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. The 23-year-old kept pace with Shelton in the first set of their match and forced a tiebreak. However, Shelton was utterly dominant in the tiebreak as he won the set 7-6(1).

Arnaldi rediscovered his form in the second set as Shelton faltered and lost 3-6. Eventually, Shelton steadied himself and wrapped up the deciding set 6-3 convincingly.

The win meant a quarterfinal berth for Shelton, 30 years after his father Bryan reached the Mexican Open quarterfinals. At the time, the tournament used to be held in Mexico City. Apart from reaching the quarterfinals where he lost to Roberto Jabali 6-3, 5-7, 1-6, Bryan also won the doubles title alongside Francisco Montana in 1994.

Ben Shelton recently called on the Atlanta Open to make scheduling changes

Ben Shelton at the 2024 Australian Open

Shelton believes that the Atlanta Open, which is usually held in July or August, should take a cue from the Mexican Open in Acapulco. In Acapulco, there are no daytime matches, which, according to the American, is beneficial for both players and fans.

In a recent social media post, Shelton, inspired by Andy Murray's recent suggestion to introduce a Masters event in South America, delivered his "hot take," writing:

"Hot take like Andy Murray.... Unpopular opinion: a tournament like Atlanta in the summer should only have night matches like they do in Acapulco, stadium here is always packed, and a few other tournaments. Would be better for the fans for sure, and probably end up with bigger crowds."

Ben Shelton's Instagram post on scheduling matches at the Atlanta Open

Shelton will face Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals. Ruud, the sixth seed in Acapulco, won his Round of 16 match against Dusan Lajovic 6-4, 7-5. Shelton and Ruud have faced off twice at the ATP Tour level so far, with the head-to-head record standing at 1-1.