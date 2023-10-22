Ben Shelton playfully teases Alex de Minaur over his hairstyle as Aussie recaps Asian swing adventures

Ben Shelton humorously commented on Alex de Minaur's hairstyle as the Australian shared a glimpse into his experiences during the Asian swing.

Following a fourth-round defeat to Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 US Open, Alex de Minaur kicked off his Asian swing at the China Open. He secured a hard-fought 6-3, 5-7, 7-6(6) win over Andy Murray before losing to Medvedev once more.

The Australian competed at the Shanghai Masters next, entering the ATP Masters 1000 event as the 11th seed. Following a bye in the first round, the 24-year-old suffered a shock straight sets defeat to Fabian Marozsan.

Subsequently, De Minaur competed at the Japan Open, kicking off his campaign with a grueling 4-6, 7-6(4), 7-6(1) win over Jack Draper. He then defeated Diego Schwartzman before falling to Aslan Karatsev in straight sets.

Having since arrived in Basel for the ATP 500 Swiss Indoors tournament, Alex de Minaur took to social media and shared highlights from his adventures during the Asian swing.

He offered a peek into his golfing session, a visit to an Onitsuka Tiger store, and his doubles campaign with compatriot Max Purcell at the Shanghai Masters.

"Bit of everything in Asia 📸🇯🇵🇨🇳," he captioned his post on Instagram.

Ben Shelton playfully teased the Australian over his hairstyle in the comments section, humorously remarking on the length of his hair.

"The flow is getting decent these days 💇," Shelton commented.

Ben Shelton's comment on Alex de Minaur's post

Ben Shelton to lock horns with Aslan Karatsev in Japan Open final

Ben Shelton

Ben Shelton has enjoyed success during the Asian swing, reaching the quarterfinals of the Shanghai Masters before falling to fellow American Sebastian Korda in a narrow three-set defeat.

The American is currently competing at the Japan Open in Tokyo. He reached the final of the ATP 500 event after securing wins over Taro Daniel, Jordan Thompson, Tommy Paul and Marcos Giron.

The 21-year-old will take on Aslan Karatsev in the final. The American leads 1-0 in his head-to-head against the Russian, having won their sole previous encounter in the third round of the 2023 US Open in four sets.

Following the title clash in Tokyo, Shelton will lock horns with Jannik Sinner in the opening round of the 2023 Erste Bank Open in Vienna. The clash will mark a rematch of their thrilling encounter in the fourth round of the Shanghai Masters, where the American claimed a 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(5) victory.

Alex de Minaur, meanwhile, will be in action at the Swiss Indoors Basel next. The Australian will square off against Diego Schwartzman in his tournament opener at the ATP 500 event.