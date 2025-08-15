Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman is leaving his side at Cincinnati Open for NWSL duty; requests one gift from fans that will make it worth it

Ben Shelton's girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, made an unusual request to fans as she geared up for the Washington Spirits game against Racing Louisville on Saturday, August 16. The NWSL player, who was sidelined from the soccer field due to persistent health issues, made her return to a game against the Portland Thorns on August 3.

Rodman, one of the most promising players in the NWSL, had a strong start to her club career with the Spirit, winning the NWSL Championship and the NWSL 'Rookie of the Year' award in her first year, 2021. She continued her momentum, becoming the joint-leading scorer in the 2024 regular season, but a back injury disrupted her run.

She continued dealing with the health setback in 2025, being sidelined for months but becoming a fixture at Ben Shelton's family box during his tournaments. Trinity Rodman was even Shelton's strongest support at the Toronto Open, where the American No. 2 bagged his first ATP Masters 1000 singles title.

However, in Cincinnati, as Shelton reaches the quarterfinals, Rodman will not be present at the arena. She will play with the Spirit in a matchup with Racing Louisville, aiming for her second goal of the season. Ahead of that, the 23-year-old made an unusual request to fans to get her a trending labubu doll instead of the candies they normally gift her.

"Plz plz instead of candy can someone bring labubu to the game tmr.. I will die."

Rodman makes an unusual request to fans; Instagram - @trinity_rodman

Rodman and Shelton dropped hints about their brewing romance on TikTok earlier this year. They officialised their relationship on March 17, 2025, when Sheldon posted an Instagram carousel featuring the soccer star.

Ben Shelton expressed gratitude to his girlfriend and family after bagging his monumental title at the Canadian Open

Shelton with the trophy at the 2025 National Bank Open - (Source: Getty)

Ben Shelton was a force to be reckoned with in the Canadian Open, a build-up tournament of the US Open later in August. He became the first American man to win a Masters 1000 hardcourt event in Canada since Andy Roddick in 2003. Following his victory, the American player extended notes of gratitude to his family and his girlfriend in his victory speech, saying:

"To have opportunities like this, not many people in life get to experience things like this. The joy I feel today isn’t just because of the win. It’s because of the people I get to spend every day with. The people I love. The people who love me. The people who will fight for me and have my back. There are a couple here. There’s a whole lot that isn’t here. My whole extended family. Especially my mom, my sister, and my girlfriend. They’ve been with me every single day, even though they haven’t been here in Canada..."

Following Ben Shelton's heartbreaking loss at Wimbledon, he and his girlfriend enjoyed a romantic European getaway before returning to sporting action.

