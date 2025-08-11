  • home icon
  Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman can't stay away from him as she rejoins American at Cincinnati Open after notable 2-week absence

Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman can't stay away from him as she rejoins American at Cincinnati Open after notable 2-week absence

By Ravleen Kaur
Published Aug 11, 2025 17:45 GMT
Ben Shelton
Ben Shelton [L] and Trinity Rodman [R] | Source: Getty Images

World No. 6, Ben Shelton, has resumed his title run at the Cincinnati Masters after impressively winning the 2025 National Bank Open Presented by Rogers. His girlfriend, US soccer star Trinity Rodman, joined him at the Cincinnati tournament after missing his Canadian Open title-winning journey.

Shelton defeated Karen Khachanov in the final of the 2025 Canadian Open, 6-7(5), 6-4, 7-6(3), clinching his maiden ATP 1000 Masters title. His girlfriend, Rodman, whom he has been dating since March 2025, was not present in Montreal due to scheduling issues and tournament policies. However, the notable forward of NWSL's team, Washington Spirit, was back for Shelton's Cincinnati title run.

In the first match at the 2025 Cincinnati Masters, Ben Shelton faced Camilo Ugo Carabelli who withdrew in the second set due to a knee injury. The match ended 6-3, 3-1, with Shelton advancing to the third round.

His girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, made an impressive comeback after taking some time off due to her back injury. In her first match against the Portland Thorns on August 3, she produced the match-winning goal.

The Washington Spirit's last match against Gotham FC was a goal-less draw. The Spirit is currently sitting third in the list and will face Racing Louisville in their upcoming match on August 16.

Ben Shelton expresses his profound appreciation for his support system including his girlfriend Trinity Rodman

During his post-match speech, Ben Shelton expressed his gratitude for his support system, including his girlfriend, Trinity Rodman. He said (1:20 onwards):

"I want to thank God. I feel so blessed. To have opportunities like this, not many people in life get to experience things like this. The joy I feel today isn’t just because of the win. It’s because of the people I get to spend every day with."
He continued,

"The people that I love. The people that love me. The people that will fight for me, have my back. There’s a couple here. There’s a whole lot that aren’t here. My whole extended family. Especially my mom and my sister and my girlfriend. They’ve been with me every single day even though they haven’t been here in Canada. I’m just really blessed to have the people that I have in my life."
For his third round at the 2025 Cincinnati Masters, Shelton will face former World No. 9 Roberto Bautista Agut.

