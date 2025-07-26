  • home icon
  Ben Shelton's soccer-star girlfriend Trinity Rodman hypes up American with fiery message ahead of Citi DC Open SF

Ben Shelton's soccer-star girlfriend Trinity Rodman hypes up American with fiery message ahead of Citi DC Open SF

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Published Jul 26, 2025 19:22 GMT
Trinity Rodman hypes up Ben Shelton with a three-word message after Citi Open victory
Trinity Rodman and Ben Shelton (L) - Image via: Both Getty

Ben Shelton's girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, recently reacted to the American tennis player's victory in the quarterfinal of the 2025 Citi Open on Friday, July 25. Shelton defeated his countryman, Frances Tiafoe, in straight sets to advance to the semifinal.

The first set of the match was quite close for fourth-seed Shelton as he forced a tiebreak after being 6-5 down and eventually won it 7-2 in the tiebreak. The 22-year-old continued his good run in the second set, winning it 6-4 to down Tiafoe and set a semifinal match against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Following the victory, Shelton shared a post featuring a few pictures from his match on his Instagram handle and captioned it:

"Friday night lights"
American soccer forward Rodman, who was in Washington to support the tennis player courtside, reacted to the post and dropped a 3-word fiery message to hype up the former. She wrote:

"😍ur sick asf"
Rodman's comment on Shelton's post
Rodman's comment on Shelton's post (Image via: Instagram@benshelton)

Trinity Rodman, a soccer player who plays for the NWSL club Washington Spirit, is occasionally seen accompanying his boyfriend, Ben Shelton, in tennis tournaments. Notably, she also travelled to London to support Shelton during the Wimbledon Championships earlier this month.

Ben Shelton made his feelings known after beating Frances Tiafoe at the Citi Open quarterfinal

Ben Shelton
Ben Shelton (Image via: Getty)

Ben Shelton expressed his feelings after beating Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinal match on Friday. Notably, Shelton and Tiafoe also joined forces in the doubles event at the Citi Open but faced a first-round exit after a loss against John Peers and Matthew Ebden.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Shelton expressed his admiration for Tiafoe and said that they will be facing off several times shortly. He also mentioned that Tiafoe defeated him in their last meeting last year in Houston. Shelton said (via Tennis.com):

"We know tennis is a long journey. We’re going to play each other a bunch of times. Especially, we’ve already played on the hard courts, we’ve already played twice at the US Open, and he beat me the most recent time. It's tough not to cheer for a guy like that."
Shelton also added how his technique suits the courts of Washington at the Citi Open, stating:

"This court does a lot for my serve. The ability to get the ball out of the zone is huge, especially against a guy like Foe who is so good in the pocket."

Ben Shelton came to the Citi Open at the back of an inspiring grass court season that saw him reach the quarterfinals of Wimbledon, where the World No. 1 Jannik Sinner defeated him in three sets. He also reached the semifinal round of the BOSS Open but was beaten by top seed Alexander Zverev.

Soumik Bhattacharya

Edited by Sumeet Kavthale
