Ben Shelton’s soccer-star girlfriend Trinity Rodman makes sure American stays close to her despite Wimbledon duties in unique fashion

Ben Shelton’s girlfriend, US soccer star Trinity Rodman, found a creative way to keep her boyfriend close during his Wimbledon run. Shelton is currently preparing for his first SW19 quarterfinal, where he will face Jannik Sinner.

Rodman, a rising star in U.S. women’s soccer and girlfriend of World No. 10 Shelton, took to her Instagram Stories to share a sweet gesture from a fan. In the first image, she shared an image of a fan holding up a bold graphic shirt featuring Shelton’s face, with the caption:

"To the fan that gave me this shirt off his body after a match…"

Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman's Instagram Story | Instagram @trinity_rodman

Rodman then showed off the shirt herself in the gym, wearing it during a workout and writing:

"Yes this is my new workout shirt."

Rodman's Instagram Story | Instagram @trinity_rodman

While Shelton gears up for the battle against the World No. 1, his girlfriend, Rodman, who is also in the UK, has found a unique way to keep him close. Despite his packed practice schedule, the Washington Spirits star ensures they stay connected.

Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman calls out Wimbledon commentators for mispronouncing her name and mentioning her father

Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman at Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Ben Shelton's girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, recently voiced her frustration during Wimbledon after commentators repeatedly mispronounced her name. They called her "Tiffany" instead of Trinity.

They also brought up her father, NBA icon Dennis Rodman, while she supported her boyfriend from the stands. In a pointed Instagram Story, she wrote:

"For those who don't know...my name is Trinity, not Tiffany. Also, for Ben's matches, he has his family there as his support system, which includes his dad, my dad's not even in MY life, no need to bring him up during HIS matches when I don't want him talked about during him. It's his and his loved one's moment. Thank you."

Rodman, who plays for the Washington Spirit and won Olympic gold, has a strained relationship with her father. She once said (via talkSPORT):

"He's not a dad… maybe by blood, but nothing else."

She emphasized that coverage should spotlight Shelton and his family, not her name or her father's legacy.

Shelton, now heading into his Wimbledon quarter-final against world No. 1 Jannik Sinner on Wednesday, is set to have Rodman and his family in attendance. This clash comes amid growing calls for broadcasters to respect personal boundaries.

