Berlin 2023: Women's singles draw, schedule, players, prize money and more | bett1open

The bett1open will start on June 19 and we are in for a week of exciting tennis action in Berlin.

Ons Jabeur won last year's tournament after her final opponent Belinda Bencic was forced to retire during the second set due to an ankle injury. The Tunisian will be among the favorites to win in 2023 but she will face a tough task as the likes of Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, Coco Gauff and Petra Kvitova are all capable of contending for the trophy.

So, without any further ado, here is everything you need to know about the bett1open.

What is the bett1open?

The bett1open is a grass-court event that is a part of the WTA 500 series. The inaugural edition of the tournament took place in Hamburg in 1896, with Maren Thomsen winning by beating E. Lantzius in the final.

The legendary Steffi Graf has won the event a record nine times, with other past champions including Chris Evert, Monica Seles, Billie Jean King and Margaret Court.

Venue

The Rot-Weiss Tennis Club in Berlin is the venue for the WTA 500 event.

Players

Ons Jabeur in action at the French Open

Ons Jabeur is the defending champion and is seeded fourth at this year's bett1open. The Tunisian did well to reach the quarterfinals of the French Open and will aim to become the first player to successfully defend their title in Berlin since Justine Henin in 2003. Given her quality on grass, that's a genuine possibility.

Aryna Sabalenka is the top seed and a heavy favorite to win in Berlin. The Belarusian came very close to reaching the French Open final and will be keen to start the grass-court season as strongly as possible.

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina is the second seed and arguably the heaviest favorite to win the bett1open. The Kazakh has been in terrific form and will be eager to triumph in Berlin after leaving the French Open early due to illness.

Caroline Garcia is the third seed and while she hasn't been in the best of form lately, the Frenchwoman cannot be written off. Fifth seed Coco Gauff is always a player to look out for, as is sixth seed Maria Sakkari despite her consistency lapses.

Petra Kvitova is seeded seventh and is among the finest grass-court players ever. So, the Czech is no doubt a force to be reckoned with. Daria Kasatkina is seeded eighth and will look to have a good run in Berlin following a fourth-round exit at the French Open.

Other players who are competing at the bett1open include French Open runner-up Karolina Muchova, Sabine Lisicki and Bianca Andreescu.

Schedule

The main draw of the WTA 500 tournament will commence on June 19 with the opening round. The quarterfinals are set for June 23 while the semifinals will take place on June 24. The men's singles final is scheduled to take place on June 25.

Prize Money

The total prize pool for the bett1open is $780,637, with the women's singles champion earning €120,150 and 470 ranking points. Here is the prize money breakdown for the tournament:

Round Prize Money Ranking Points Winner $120,150 470 Runner-up $74,161 305 Semifinals $43,322 185 Quarterfinals $21,075 100 Round 2 $11,500 55 Round 1 $8,310 1

Where to Watch bett1open

Viewers in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada can watch the bett1open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

Poll : 0 votes