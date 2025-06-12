"Best rivalries without bad relationships" - Rafael Nadal sends endearing message about Federer, Djokovic & Murray friendships

Rafael Nadal recently discussed how Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray's presence during his 2025 French Open tribute sent an important message to the next generation. The Spaniard was honored at his strongest Grand Slam event, to celebrate his coveted career, in a ceremony that was talked about all over the world.

Nadal bid tennis adieu at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals, and as the dates for the French Open came closer, many wondered if the event would do anything special for the Spaniard, who won an unprecedented 14 titles at the illustrious tournament. The ceremony featured a plethora of surprises for him and the tennis world, one of which was the presence of his greatest rivals, three other superstars who comprised the Big Four.

During the first day of the International Athletes' Forum 2025, Pau Gasol, IOC Athletes' Commission (AC) member, revealed the 39-year-old as a surprise guest. The former World No. 1 opened up about how special it was for him to have all his rivals with him on his special day.

"Thank you. Yeah, I have been emotional to share that moment, you know, a very special moment for me. And for me, it was, in a personal way, so important to see all of them on the court with me because, in the end, I appreciate them a lot. I mean, they have been a part of my life for a long period of time," said Nadal (20:43 onwards)

Continuing his thoughts, Nadal also added how the ceremony sent a special message to the next generation that, despite having the fiercest rivalries, you can still share great relationships.

"I think at the same time, the message that we sent to the next generations, it's positive. You can have the best rivalries without having bad relationships. So, I think it was a strong and positive message for the next generations. Of course, besides the results, the numbers, you know, that's a part of our legacy too," he added.

The Spaniard had already elaborated before on why it was important for him to have such thrilling rivalries.

Truly, nothing would have been as thrilling without these long-lasting rivalries: Rafael Nadal

The Big 4 at the 2025 French Open - Source: Getty

During his speech at his special tribute ceremony, Rafael Nadal emphasized the importance of having rivalries like the ones he shared with Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray, among others, as it helped him to become a much better version of himself.

"I've experienced everything over these 20 years. I've had incredible rivals like Andy, Novak, and of course Roger—along with many others who pushed me to my physical and mental limits. Truly, nothing would have been as thrilling without these long-lasting rivalries that have driven all of us to improve every single day," mentioned Nadal.

Rafael Nadal finished his French Open career with an epic 112-4 record. His final match at the event was a straight-set defeat to Alexander Zverev in the opening round in 2024.

