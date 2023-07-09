Tennis
  • "Best shot in Wimbledon history" - Bianca Andreescu and tennis world react to Andrey Rublev's 'jaw-dropping' dive winner against Alexander Bublik 

By Pranjali P.
Modified Jul 09, 2023 18:47 GMT
Andrey Rublev defeated Alexander Bublik in the fourth round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships
The tennis world was left awestruck by Andrey Rublev’s hard-fought winner during the final moments of his Wimbledon match against Alexander Bublik.

On Sunday, July 9, Andrey Rublev and Alexander Bublik took to the Centre Court for their fourth-round clash at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. This was the pair’s second clash within a month. Rublev and Bublik’s previous meeting came in the final of the grasscourt ATP 500 in Halle a few weeks back, where the latter claimed the victory and lifted his maiden ATP 500 title.

Andrey Rublev exacted revenge at the grasscourt Slam and emerged victorious in a grueling three hours and 17 minutes long five-setter 7-5, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-7 (5), 6-4. While Bublik denied Rublev the victory on two match points in the fourth set, the Kazakh was unable to earn a single break of serve against the Russian throughout the five sets.

As Andrey Rublev served for a place in the quarterfinals in the final set, a resilient Alexander Bublik gave him a run for his money. The pair produced a rally for the ages at 30-15 in the final game.

The exchange saw Bublik seemingly hit a down-the-line backhand winner, but it was met with a stunning response from Rublev, who dove to chase the ball and hit an astonishing winner in the process. Bublik was left speechless as the 25-year-old’s winner earned him a match point. Rublev closed out the encounter with an ace on his next serve.

The tennis world, including Bianca Andreescu and Serena Williams’ ex-coach Rennae Stubbs were left stunned by the Russian's shot and shared their reactions to his winner.

“CRAZIEST SHOT BY RUBLEV OMG,” Bianca Andreescu remarked.
CRAZIEST SHOT BY RUBLEV OMG
“Unreal!” Rennae Stubbs exclaimed.
Unreal! twitter.com/wimbledon/stat…

Here are a few more reactions from social media:

SHOT OF THE TOURNAMENT BY RUBLEV
What a shot by Bublik.... and then came the shot of the year candidate. I love the audio. Extended grunt by Bublik implying he thought the point was over followed by the gasp and roar from the crowd. #MMAAwardshttps://t.co/geFSo9mnHr
The amount of self control you need to have being a line judge or one of the ball boys to have 0 reaction to this is insane twitter.com/Wimbledon/stat…
This is Andrey’s greatest BWEH twitter.com/wimbledon/stat…
This is why tennis is the best sport on the planet (behind football). What a match this was. twitter.com/wimbledon/stat…
Absolutely jaw-dropping! Bublik’s reaction said it all for all of us. One of the best shots I’ve seen at any of the Slams. twitter.com/wimbledon/stat…
Just look at it. Stunning. My previous tweet was basically - I don’t think this has been a very good Wimbledon. What a match to make me reconsider that. twitter.com/wimbledon/stat…
How he both got a racket on this and DIDN'T send it flying into the stands, I have no idea. And then he knocked out an ace to finish the match. twitter.com/Wimbledon/stat…
Wow! Has to be one of the best shots in the Championships History #wimbledon2023 twitter.com/wimbledon/stat…
The greatest shot I've ever seen live - in 40 years of watching tennis! Incredible by #Rublev twitter.com/Wimbledon/stat…
What a crazy rally, fitting end to a crazy match. Rublev did not lose serve once too btw, seemed to be at ease on Centre twitter.com/Wimbledon/stat…
Shot of the tournament in one of the matches of the tournament. SO impressed by Rublev's composure today, had every reason to implode but he held it together and got the W. #Wimbledon twitter.com/Wimbledon/stat…
May be the best shot in Wimbledon history. #AndreyRublev twitter.com/wimbledon/stat…
Haha no way Bublik was extending his grunt thinking the job is done and Rublev hits that 😭😭😭😭 phenomenal twitter.com/Wimbledon/stat…
Bublik's reaction is priceless. He's normally the one doing things like that. And to set up match point twitter.com/Wimbledon/stat…
Hahahahaha sorry that is not normal he's doing that at 5-4 30-15 serving for the match in the deciding set, that boy's on CRACK twitter.com/Wimbledon/stat…

Andrey Rublev is through to the quarterfinals of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Rublev at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships
Andrey Rublev is making the most of his participation at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships after being banned in 2022 due to his nationality. The Russian, whose previous best results at the grasscourt event was the fourth round in 2021, is through to his first-ever quarterfinal at SW19, and his eighth Grand Slam quarterfinal overall.

The 25-year-old also became just the 10th active player to feature in the quarterfinals of all four Majors. However, the reigning Monte-Carlo Masters champion has failed to make it past the final eight stage in all of his previous seven attempts.

Rublev will hope for a different outcome this time around at Wimbledon as he bids for a maiden Slam semifinal appearance. He will face the winner of Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

