"Best shot in Wimbledon history" - Bianca Andreescu and tennis world react to Andrey Rublev's 'jaw-dropping' dive winner against Alexander Bublik 

The tennis world was left awestruck by Andrey Rublev’s hard-fought winner during the final moments of his Wimbledon match against Alexander Bublik.

On Sunday, July 9, Andrey Rublev and Alexander Bublik took to the Centre Court for their fourth-round clash at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. This was the pair’s second clash within a month. Rublev and Bublik’s previous meeting came in the final of the grasscourt ATP 500 in Halle a few weeks back, where the latter claimed the victory and lifted his maiden ATP 500 title.

Andrey Rublev exacted revenge at the grasscourt Slam and emerged victorious in a grueling three hours and 17 minutes long five-setter 7-5, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-7 (5), 6-4. While Bublik denied Rublev the victory on two match points in the fourth set, the Kazakh was unable to earn a single break of serve against the Russian throughout the five sets.

As Andrey Rublev served for a place in the quarterfinals in the final set, a resilient Alexander Bublik gave him a run for his money. The pair produced a rally for the ages at 30-15 in the final game.

The exchange saw Bublik seemingly hit a down-the-line backhand winner, but it was met with a stunning response from Rublev, who dove to chase the ball and hit an astonishing winner in the process. Bublik was left speechless as the 25-year-old’s winner earned him a match point. Rublev closed out the encounter with an ace on his next serve.

The tennis world, including Bianca Andreescu and Serena Williams’ ex-coach Rennae Stubbs were left stunned by the Russian's shot and shared their reactions to his winner.

“CRAZIEST SHOT BY RUBLEV OMG,” Bianca Andreescu remarked.

Bianca @Bandreescu_ CRAZIEST SHOT BY RUBLEV OMG CRAZIEST SHOT BY RUBLEV OMG

“Unreal!” Rennae Stubbs exclaimed.

Here are a few more reactions from social media:

Bastien Fachan @BastienFachan SHOT OF THE TOURNAMENT BY RUBLEV SHOT OF THE TOURNAMENT BY RUBLEV

Gill Gross 🧋 @Gill_Gross

What a shot by Bublik.... and then came the shot of the year candidate. I love the audio. Extended grunt by Bublik implying he thought the point was over followed by the gasp and roar from the crowd. #MMAAwards What a shot by Bublik.... and then came the shot of the year candidate. I love the audio. Extended grunt by Bublik implying he thought the point was over followed by the gasp and roar from the crowd. #MMAAwardshttps://t.co/geFSo9mnHr

Pranav Pisharody @PisharodyPranav Wimbledon @Wimbledon



, take a bow!



#Wimbledon "That is one of the great shots we've seen here in YEARS!" @AndreyRublev97 , take a bow! "That is one of the great shots we've seen here in YEARS!"@AndreyRublev97, take a bow! 😱#Wimbledon https://t.co/uEHcbcf1k8 The amount of self control you need to have being a line judge or one of the ball boys to have 0 reaction to this is insane twitter.com/Wimbledon/stat… The amount of self control you need to have being a line judge or one of the ball boys to have 0 reaction to this is insane twitter.com/Wimbledon/stat…

swau @swauueetie Wimbledon @Wimbledon



, take a bow!



#Wimbledon "That is one of the great shots we've seen here in YEARS!" @AndreyRublev97 , take a bow! "That is one of the great shots we've seen here in YEARS!"@AndreyRublev97, take a bow! 😱#Wimbledon https://t.co/uEHcbcf1k8 This is why tennis is the best sport on the planet (behind football). What a match this was. twitter.com/wimbledon/stat… This is why tennis is the best sport on the planet (behind football). What a match this was. twitter.com/wimbledon/stat…

Eric Ong @liongooner Wimbledon @Wimbledon



, take a bow!



#Wimbledon "That is one of the great shots we've seen here in YEARS!" @AndreyRublev97 , take a bow! "That is one of the great shots we've seen here in YEARS!"@AndreyRublev97, take a bow! 😱#Wimbledon https://t.co/uEHcbcf1k8 Absolutely jaw-dropping! Bublik’s reaction said it all for all of us. One of the best shots I’ve seen at any of the Slams. twitter.com/wimbledon/stat… Absolutely jaw-dropping! Bublik’s reaction said it all for all of us. One of the best shots I’ve seen at any of the Slams. twitter.com/wimbledon/stat…

Alex Talks Tennis @AlexTalksTennis



Stunning.



My previous tweet was basically - I don’t think this has been a very good Wimbledon.



What a match to make me reconsider that. Wimbledon @Wimbledon



, take a bow!



#Wimbledon "That is one of the great shots we've seen here in YEARS!" @AndreyRublev97 , take a bow! "That is one of the great shots we've seen here in YEARS!"@AndreyRublev97, take a bow! 😱#Wimbledon https://t.co/uEHcbcf1k8 Just look at it.Stunning.My previous tweet was basically - I don’t think this has been a very good Wimbledon.What a match to make me reconsider that. twitter.com/wimbledon/stat… Just look at it. Stunning. My previous tweet was basically - I don’t think this has been a very good Wimbledon. What a match to make me reconsider that. twitter.com/wimbledon/stat…

Bill Connelly @ESPN_BillC Wimbledon @Wimbledon



, take a bow!



#Wimbledon "That is one of the great shots we've seen here in YEARS!" @AndreyRublev97 , take a bow! "That is one of the great shots we've seen here in YEARS!"@AndreyRublev97, take a bow! 😱#Wimbledon https://t.co/uEHcbcf1k8 How he both got a racket on this and DIDN'T send it flying into the stands, I have no idea. And then he knocked out an ace to finish the match. twitter.com/Wimbledon/stat… How he both got a racket on this and DIDN'T send it flying into the stands, I have no idea. And then he knocked out an ace to finish the match. twitter.com/Wimbledon/stat…

. @shivvamm8 Wimbledon @Wimbledon



, take a bow!



#Wimbledon "That is one of the great shots we've seen here in YEARS!" @AndreyRublev97 , take a bow! "That is one of the great shots we've seen here in YEARS!"@AndreyRublev97, take a bow! 😱#Wimbledon https://t.co/uEHcbcf1k8 What a crazy rally, fitting end to a crazy match. Rublev did not lose serve once too btw, seemed to be at ease on Centre twitter.com/Wimbledon/stat… What a crazy rally, fitting end to a crazy match. Rublev did not lose serve once too btw, seemed to be at ease on Centre twitter.com/Wimbledon/stat…

Bard Land @bardcountry



SO impressed by Rublev's composure today, had every reason to implode but he held it together and got the W.



#Wimbledon twitter.com/Wimbledon/stat… Wimbledon @Wimbledon



, take a bow!



#Wimbledon "That is one of the great shots we've seen here in YEARS!" @AndreyRublev97 , take a bow! "That is one of the great shots we've seen here in YEARS!"@AndreyRublev97, take a bow! 😱#Wimbledon https://t.co/uEHcbcf1k8 Shot of the tournament in one of the matches of the tournament.SO impressed by Rublev's composure today, had every reason to implode but he held it together and got the W. Shot of the tournament in one of the matches of the tournament. SO impressed by Rublev's composure today, had every reason to implode but he held it together and got the W. #Wimbledon twitter.com/Wimbledon/stat…

siddharth @igonnasue phenomenal Wimbledon @Wimbledon



, take a bow!



#Wimbledon "That is one of the great shots we've seen here in YEARS!" @AndreyRublev97 , take a bow! "That is one of the great shots we've seen here in YEARS!"@AndreyRublev97, take a bow! 😱#Wimbledon https://t.co/uEHcbcf1k8 Haha no way Bublik was extending his grunt thinking the job is done and Rublev hits thatphenomenal twitter.com/Wimbledon/stat… Haha no way Bublik was extending his grunt thinking the job is done and Rublev hits that 😭😭😭😭 phenomenal twitter.com/Wimbledon/stat…

kartikay dutta @kartikablenews Wimbledon @Wimbledon



, take a bow!



#Wimbledon "That is one of the great shots we've seen here in YEARS!" @AndreyRublev97 , take a bow! "That is one of the great shots we've seen here in YEARS!"@AndreyRublev97, take a bow! 😱#Wimbledon https://t.co/uEHcbcf1k8 Hahahahaha sorry that is not normal he's doing that at 5-4 30-15 serving for the match in the deciding set, that boy's on CRACK twitter.com/Wimbledon/stat… Hahahahaha sorry that is not normal he's doing that at 5-4 30-15 serving for the match in the deciding set, that boy's on CRACK twitter.com/Wimbledon/stat…

Andrey Rublev is through to the quarterfinals of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Rublev at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Andrey Rublev is making the most of his participation at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships after being banned in 2022 due to his nationality. The Russian, whose previous best results at the grasscourt event was the fourth round in 2021, is through to his first-ever quarterfinal at SW19, and his eighth Grand Slam quarterfinal overall.

The 25-year-old also became just the 10th active player to feature in the quarterfinals of all four Majors. However, the reigning Monte-Carlo Masters champion has failed to make it past the final eight stage in all of his previous seven attempts.

Rublev will hope for a different outcome this time around at Wimbledon as he bids for a maiden Slam semifinal appearance. He will face the winner of Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Poll : 0 votes