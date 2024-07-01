"Best Wimbledon dress 2024";"So impressive" - Fans delighted by Marta Kostyuk's wedding dress-inspired Wilson kit at SW19

Marta Kostyuk started her 2024 Wimbledon campaign with a bang, as she powered past Rebecca Sramkova with a dominant 6-3, 6-2 win in the pair's first-round face-off on Monday, July 1. However, it wasn't just the Ukrainian's tennis display that caught the eye. Fans were impressed by the look that the World No. 19 sported on Court 4 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Kostyuk wore an all-white skater dress featuring a plunging neckline and a nearly-open back with cuts. It was designed by Wilson Sporting Goods Company, one of the Ukrainian's sponsors, which has garnered quite a reputation for itself by creating several unique and well-received looks for its lineup of tennis players over the years.

Several reactions poured in to Kostyuk's stunning 2024 Wimbledon look on X. One set of fans hailed Kostyuk for managing to sport a standout look yet again. They also heaped praise on Wilson.

"Marta Kostyuk has the best Wimbledon look (again)," one fan wrote.

"The all-white rule makes it tougher for brands to stand out, especially in a time when Nike and Adidas seem to have lost interest in creativity. But Wilson continues to stand out and is now a big contender for “best outfit of the tournament” in pretty much every week," another fan commented.

"Wilson is delivering with these fits for the past two seasons!" another fan chimed in.

Another set of fans were impressed because its design was inspired by that of Kostyuk's wedding dress, which was also designed by Wilson. The Ukrainian tied the knot with fiance Heorhii in a scenic ceremony in Cyprus in November last year.

"Marta Kostyuk's Wimbledon dress was inspired by her wedding dress - also designed by Wilson! Iconic," wrote a prominent tennis journalist.

"Marta Kostyuk's Wimbledon dress is almost an exact copy of her wedding dress designed by Wilson. So impressive & beautiful. Best Wimbledon dress 2024," wrote another fan.

"Her kits are always on point. That wedding dress idea was so cool," another fan chimed in.

"Wilson has always supported my dreams on the court" - Marta Kostyuk

Marta Kostyuk in action at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships

A few days after getting married, Kostyuk thanked Wilson and credited the sports goods manufacturer for backing her on the tennis court. She also said that her relationship with the brand, over the years, has evolved and gone "far beyond tennis".

"Wilson has always supported my dreams on the court, but my relationship with the brand goes far beyond tennis," Kostyuk wrote in an Instagram post.

The Ukrainian went on to express her gratitude to Wilson's creative team for making her "dream come true" by designing her custom wedding dress.

"A big shout out and huge thank you to the talented team there that worked around my demanding tour schedule to make another dream come true; a custom, one-of-a-kind wedding dress that turned out even more amazing than I could have imagined," Kostyuk added.

Kostyuk, the 18th seed in the ladies singles draw at SW19 this year, is set to face Daria Saville next on Wednesday (July 3).

