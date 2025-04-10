Bianca Andreescu explores the streets of Spain ahead of WTA return at Rouen

Bianca Andreescu took a stroll around Spain, visiting churches, museums, and famous shopping streets as she spent time away from tennis. She will be on the court next for the WTA 250 event in Rouen, France, set to begin on April 14.

Ad

Andreescu, the Canadian player who peaked at No. 4 in the WTA singles rankings, earned her first Grand Slam title at the US Open in 2019. The achievement made her the first teenage major champion in singles since Maria Sharapova in 2006 and the first Canadian to do so. The following season (2020-21), she made her first WTA 1000 final at the Miami Open and continued her momentum in 2022.

Andreescu's 2023 was cut short due to a back injury, and 2024 witnessed a decent finish at Wimbledon, but she gave in to health setbacks. She underwent an appendectomy and pulled out of this year's Australian Open as well. Now on the path of recovery, the 24-year-old took a stop in Spain, enjoying the famous spots in Malaga.

Ad

Trending

Andreescu shared a series of stories on Instagram, offering glimpses of the interiors of a church, a museum, Malaga Cathedral, and an iconic shopping street.

Bianca Andreescu enjoys off-time in Spain. Instagram - @biancaandreescu_

Bianca Andreescu enjoys off-time in Spain. Instagram - @biancaandreescu_

The Grand Slam champion often shares updates about her tennis training and gym sessions, anticipating a comeback soon.

Ad

Bianca Andreescu once revealed her health setback and probable tennis return

Andreescu at the Toray Pan Pacific Open - Day 3 - (Source: Getty)

Bianca Andreescu last competed at the Toray Pan Pacific Open in October 2024, facing a defeat by Britain's Katie Boulter in the quarterfinals. After a long break, she planned to return in 2025 at the Merida Open after losing her chances of competing at the Australian Open for her second straight year.

Ad

Andreescu posted a story on Instagram, sharing how a pinching pain in her stomach led to an immediate appendectomy, thus sidelining her from tournaments. However, she confirmed her entry to the clay court in the summer.

“I unexpectedly started experiencing some sharp pain in my stomach, which led to an emergency appendectomy. The surgery went smoothly, and I'm on the road to recovery. My plan is to be back on the court for the clay season, stronger than ever. Thanks so much for all your support-can't wait to get back to competing!”

Andreescu was bidding for a podium finish at the 2024 Summer Games. After soaring past Clara Tauson in the first round, she succumbed to Donna Vekic in the next round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More