Bianca Andreescu explores the streets of Spain ahead of WTA return at Rouen

Bianca Andreescu took a stroll around Spain, visiting churches, museums, and famous shopping streets as she spent time away from tennis. She will be on the court next for the WTA 250 event in Rouen, France, set to begin on April 14.
Andreescu, the Canadian player who peaked at No. 4 in the WTA singles rankings, earned her first Grand Slam title at the US Open in 2019. The achievement made her the first teenage major champion in singles since Maria Sharapova in 2006 and the first Canadian to do so. The following season (2020-21), she made her first WTA 1000 final at the Miami Open and continued her momentum in 2022.
Andreescu's 2023 was cut short due to a back injury, and 2024 witnessed a decent finish at Wimbledon, but she gave in to health setbacks. She underwent an appendectomy and pulled out of this year's Australian Open as well. Now on the path of recovery, the 24-year-old took a stop in Spain, enjoying the famous spots in Malaga.
Andreescu shared a series of stories on Instagram, offering glimpses of the interiors of a church, a museum, Malaga Cathedral, and an iconic shopping street.
The Grand Slam champion often shares updates about her tennis training and gym sessions, anticipating a comeback soon.
Bianca Andreescu once revealed her health setback and probable tennis return
Bianca Andreescu last competed at the Toray Pan Pacific Open in October 2024, facing a defeat by Britain's Katie Boulter in the quarterfinals. After a long break, she planned to return in 2025 at the Merida Open after losing her chances of competing at the Australian Open for her second straight year.
Andreescu posted a story on Instagram, sharing how a pinching pain in her stomach led to an immediate appendectomy, thus sidelining her from tournaments. However, she confirmed her entry to the clay court in the summer.
“I unexpectedly started experiencing some sharp pain in my stomach, which led to an emergency appendectomy. The surgery went smoothly, and I'm on the road to recovery. My plan is to be back on the court for the clay season, stronger than ever. Thanks so much for all your support-can't wait to get back to competing!”
Andreescu was bidding for a podium finish at the 2024 Summer Games. After soaring past Clara Tauson in the first round, she succumbed to Donna Vekic in the next round.