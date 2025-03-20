Bianca Andreescu sarcastically thanks fan for "unreal support" as she claps back at retirement speculation

Bianca Andreescu laid any doubts about her return to the WTA tour to rest through a clear message online. She sarcastically "thanked" a fan asking about her retirement for the "unreal support".

Andreescu made history at the 2019 US Open as the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam. The then 19-year-old defeated Serena Williams to win her maiden and only year-to-date Grand Slam title. However, Andreescu's career was later marred by injuries that forced her to the sidelines for most of 2020 -2022.

Her best result in 2024 was a runner-up finish at the Libema Open where she lost the title to Luidmila Samsonova. She was last seen on-court in the quarterfinals of the Japan Open, where she lost to Greet Minan. She is yet to open her 2025 season.

A fan posted a screengrab of Andreescu's Tiktok in the comment section where another fan had written:

"Where you been?? Thought you retired."

To which Andreescu replied:

"The support is unreal thanks guys lol."

The fan captioned the screengrab in support of Andreescu:

"Why are ppl like this???"

Andreescu has been sharing updates on her recovery and training through her social media posts after an emergency appendectomy earlier this year.

Bianca Andreescu shared a heartfelt moment with Mirra Andreeva after the latter's Indian Wells triumph

Bianca Andreescu at the 2025 Japan Open. Image: Getty

Mirra Andreeva clinched the 2025 Indian Wells Open title with a thundering victory over World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. The 17-year-old became the first teenager to win the title since a then 19-year-old Bianca Andreescu in 2019.

Interestingly Andreescu was one of the only WTA players to make the young Russian talent feel at ease on tour. In a press conference ahead of the 2025 Miami Open, Andreeva acknowledged the support extended by Andreescu after the former reached the Round of 16 in the 2023 Madrid Open at the age of 15.

“It was my first tournament in Madrid and it was kind of a breakthrough tournament and I lost in the R16 and after, I think even during the tournament I got a message from Bianca Andreescu and she was actually the first one and I think the only female tennis player that texted me and she said that if I need any advice or any support I can always reach out to her and we can have a chat or a call or whatever, so she was super nice about it," Mirra Andreeva said.

She also shared that Andreescu had said some "nice words" after her Indian Wells triumph.

"She also texted me after I won the tournament [Indian Wells] she told me some nice words."

Andreeva in gearing up for the second event of the Sunshine Doubles where she has received a first-round bye and will clash with Veronika Kudermetova in the second round on Friday, March 21.

