Bianca Andreescu brought joy to a young fan during her book signing event at the Pacific Coliseum, which took place during the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers.

Andreescu was, unfortunately, unable to participate in the Billie Jean King Cup due to the ankle injury she suffered at the 2023 Miami Open. However, this did not deter her from supporting Canada. She played her part off the court at the BJK Cup by supporting her teammates, who were playing against Belgium, from the sidelines.

On Saturday, April 15, Andreescu hosted a signing session for her children's book, "Bibi's Got Game: A Story About Tennis, Meditation, and a Dog Named Coco." The event took place between the Billie Jean King Cup games,

Tennis Canada shared a heartwarming video on their social media page featuring a young fan at the book signing event. In the video, they expressed how Andreescu is always "inspiring the next generation." The video was later shared by the former World No. 4 herself on her Instagram account.

Bianca Andreescu on her way to recovery from Miami Open injury

Bianca Andreescu shared an update on her recovery progress after sustaining an injury during the 2023 Miami Open. Andreescu was competing against Ekaterina Alexandrova in the fourth round at Miami when she incurred the injury. The Canadian was unable to stand and had to be assisted off the court in a wheelchair.

Since then, Andreescu has been working tirelessly to recover from her injury. She has been undergoing physical therapy and rehabilitation to regain her strength and mobility.

She took to social media to share a video of herself running on a treadmill.

"Making strides," Andreescu captioned her Instagram story

Andreescu stated that she suffered a severe injury to her left ankle, tearing two ligaments in the process, with the pain being excruciating.

While Andreescu has not provided a specific timeline for her return to the tour, she remains optimistic that with the right rehabilitation and preparation, she will be back in action soon.

"Results show that I have torn 2 ligaments in my left ankle. It's tough to say exactly how long it will take, but let's say it could've been much worse!! I'm going to take it day by day, and I am optimistic that with the right work, rehab and preparation, I'll be back on court soon. Rehab process has already started and will continue to give updates. Love you all," Andreescu tweeted.

