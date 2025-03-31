Bianca Andreescu sends her love to Alexandra Eala after teen sensation's emotional message celebrating dream Miami Open run

Bianca Andreescu sent her love to Alexandra Eala after the young tennis sensation shared a heartfelt message celebrating her remarkable run at the 2025 Miami Open. Eala reached the final four at the tournament and became the first Filipino WTA semifinalist in history.

Eala had received a wild card entry into the main draw of the WTA 1000 event in Florida and kicked off her campaign by defeating Katie Volynets in the first round, followed by a victory over Jelena Ostapenko.

The 19-year-old continued her winning streak by triumphing over fifth seed Madison Keys and Paula Badosa in the third and fourth rounds, respectively. In the quarterfinals, Eala secured a solid victory over second seed Iga Swiatek, advancing to the semifinals where she lost to fourth seed Jessica Pegula.

Following the conclusion of her run at the Miami Open, Alexandra Eala took to social media to share a collection of photos capturing her special moments from the tournament. She described the experience as full of "emotion," filled with "pride" and "gratitude." Eala also expressed that she was "proud" of herself for representing her country, the Philippines, on one of tennis' "biggest stages."

"Wow, this year’s @miamiopen has left me speechless and so full of emotion, mostly pride and gratitude. I’m proud of myself for pushing through those tough moments, as well as to have been able to make a statement for the Philippines in one of the biggest stages of tennis," Eala captioned her Instagram post.

Alexandra Eala also mentioned that her semifinal run at the WTA 1000 hardcourt tournament in Florida has opened up numerous opportunities for her, for which she is deeply grateful.

"Moreover, I’m thankful for all the positivity coming my way, and I pray that you all continue sending support through the highs and lows. Salamat sa lahat ng pagdadasal at magagandang mensahe 🙏 🫶 🇵🇭 I recognize that these two weeks have opened the door to so many opportunities for me, but along with those opportunities come a whole new set of obstacles I will have to navigate through. The real work starts now," she added

Reacting to Alexandra Eala's emotional post about her Miami Open journey, Bianca Andreescu showed her support by sharing a red heart emoji under the Filipina's post.

"❤️ ," Andreescu commented.

Screen grab of Bianca Andreescu's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram]

This year, Bianca Andreescu was unable to participate in the Miami Open due to an emergency appendectomy. Her best performance at the tournament came in 2021, where she advanced to the final and finished as the runner-up after losing the title to Ashleigh Barty.

Alexandra Eala makes her feeling known about 'inspiring' people to play tennis in Philippines after dream run at Miami Open

Alexandra Eala speaking to the press at the 2025 Miami Open [Image Source: Getty Images]

While speaking at the press conference during the 2025 Miami Open, Alexandra Eala expressed her desire to give back to her home country, the Philippines, by inspiring positive change and encouraging more people to pick up a racket, play tennis, and support women's tennis.

"I would love to think that I make a difference. That's the only thing I can do to give back to my country is to help inspire, to inspire change and positive change, to inspire people to pick up a racquet, to watch more tennis, watch more women's tennis," Alexandra Eala said.

Eala mentioned that there is untapped potential in tennis in her country and she also stated that there is an abundance of hidden talent.

"I think that tennis in the Philippines has so much potential. I feel that we have a lot of hidden talent, and if we can have the support to back it up and the exposure to back it up, then I think that Philippine tennis can be a big thing," she added

Before competing at the 2025 Miami Open, Alexandra Eala participated in the Mumbai Open, where she defeated Sara Saito in the first round before being eliminated by Mai Hontama.

