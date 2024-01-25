Tennis fans on social media were delighted to see Aryna Sabalenka and Jelena Dokic collaborate in helping those affected by domestic abuse.

Sabalenka reached the final of the Australian Open 2024 after her semifinal win over Coco Gauff. She defeated Gauff 7-6 (2), 6-4 at Rod Laver Arena on Thursday, January 25.

Sabalenka later joined Australian former tennis professional Jelena Dokic for the customary on-court interview. Towards the end of the interview, Dokic requested Sabalenka for a signed towel, which she intended to auction to raise money for domestic violence victims, including women and children.

Dokic notably faced abuse at her home as a child.

Sabalenka immediately obliged to the appeal, signed the towel and handed it to her, much to the crowd and Dokic's delight.

The duo's interaction has made netizens happy as well. A tennis fan on X (formerly Twitter) wrote:

"My automatic reaction was to clap out loud and long even though I'm here on my own. Brava Jelena."

Expand Tweet

Dokic's move prompted a fan to call out the ATP and Australian Open authorities in light of Alexander Zverev's upcoming trial over domestic abuse allegations.

"Jelena Dokic talking about domestic violence on Rod Laver Arena is such a big f**k you [to] the ATP and AO for remaining silent in the Zverev case," the fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Another fan wrote:

"Loved the interview with Dokic and Sabalenka. Also the touch where Dokic asked Sabalenka to sign a towel for victims of domestic violence. Very important given the allegations against Zverev."

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Aryna Sabalenka to face Zheng Qinwen in Australian Open final

Zheng Qinwen and Aryna Sabalenka shake hands

Aryna Sabalenka will lock horns with China's Zheng Qinwen in the final of the Australian Open 2024 on Saturday, January 27. It will be her second meeting with Zheng after the US Open quarterfinal win in September 2023.

During her post-match press conference on Thursday, Sabalenka said that their second clash will be a great battle.

"I think we played once but we practiced a lot. We actually practiced here before the tournament, and she [Zheng] is playing really great tennis. She's really nice girl and really playing really great tennis once again. It's going to be great battle if I'm gonna face her," Aryna Sabalenka added.

She further lauded Zheng for her forehand, saying:

"I think her forehand is really heavy. Yeah, and she's moving well also. Fighting for every point."

Zheng defeated Dayana Yastremska 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinals.