"Big hater of fake trees" - Caroline Wozniacki gears up for Christmas celebrations, gives a sneak peak of her decorated home

Caroline Wozniacki decked out her home with a beautiful Christmas tree ahead of the festive season and shared pictures of the same with her fans.

The former World No.1 took to social media to share pictures of her Christmas tree set-up, first posting a picture of a Christmas tree with only the base built and stating that she had never liked fake Christmas trees but this year, after much persuasion, she was giving them a try.

“I have always been a big hater of fake Christmas trees. After much convincing I am giving it a try!” Wozniacki wrote.

The 2018 Australian Open champion subsequently posted another picture of the Christmas tree in a half-finished state, writing:

"Half way there”

She later shared a clip of the fully lit Christmas tree and said that she liked it.

“I kinda like it,” she wrote.

This is the first time the former world no. 1 is preparing to celebrate Christmas as a family of four since she and her husband welcomed their second child on October 24. The couple took to social media to break the news of the birth of their newborn son, James Wozniacki Lee. On the occasion of Thanksgiving, she posted adorable pictures of her family, writing:

"Thankful for our little family"

Football lover Caroline Wozniacki cheered for Denmark at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Caroline Wozniacki pictured during a press conference at the 2020 Australian Open

Caroline Wozniacki's love for football is well known. The former World No. 1 and her entire family rooted for their home country Denmark in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup.

She took to her Instagram story to show her support for the Danish team ahead of their opening match against Tunisia, writing:

"Let's go Danmark!!!"

Following the game, she posted an adorable photo of her daughter Olivia, adding that she wanted to play football after watching the game.

“After watching our team play today, Olivia wanted to go out and play herself," Wozniacki wrote.

She also shared a photo of her family cheering on the national team while donning matching team jerseys.

"The whole family supporting Danmark today!" she wrote.

Denmark's 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign came to an end on Wednesday following their 1-0 defeat to Australia in the final decisive group stage match. The Danes previously drew with Tunisia before going down 2-1 against defending champions France.

Earlier, Wozniacki, a well-known Liverpool fab, shared a picture of her newborn son James as they watched Liverpool play Southampton in the English Premier League. She suggested teaching her son to follow in her footsteps and support the Reds.

"Teaching James about Liverpool FC early," she stated.

