“Biggest problem with Novak Djokovic is that there are days when he wants to be with his wife, children” - Marion Bartoli learns about Serb’s dilemma

French former tennis player Marion Bartoli recently opened up on learning about Novak Djokovic's mental struggles from talking to his team members. She suggested the Serb has been in a dilemma of whether to spend more time on tour or with his family.

Djokovic's performances in 2024 have been underwhelming as per his lofty standards. With nearly half of the year passed, he continues on tour without any silverware under his belt yet. The Serb is currently in Paris for the French Open and advanced to the second round with a straight-set win over Pierre-Hugues Herbert on Tuesday, May 28.

Former Wimbledon champion Bartoli sat down on the set of Prime Video and revealed details of her conversation with the Serb's team members before the Roland Garros began. She said (as quoted by We Love Tennis) that the Serb was struggling to motivate himself to spend time away from his wife Jelena, and kids Stefan and Tara in order to compete on the courts across the globe.

"I was lucky enough to have a discussion with one of his staff members before the tournament started. In fact, the biggest problem they have to deal with Novak at the moment is that there are days when he wakes up with his motivation intact, and there are days when, we can understand him, he wants to be with his wife, his children, to take them to school, to lead a normal life, to be at the beach, to enjoy and to tell himself that he has accomplished everything," Bartoli said.

"He oscillates between these two emotions and that's why sometimes he's completely absent from the court," she added.

"One of his coaches told me that the match in Rome, Novak Djokovic didn't want to play" - Marion Bartoli

Novak Djokovic at the 2024 Italian Open. GETTY

In the aforementioned interview, Marion Bartoli further disclosed that Novak Djokovic lost the drive to play at the 2024 Italian Open despite being very good in training.

"I was talking to one of his coaches who told me that the match in Rome, he didn't want to play while in training, he was very good," she said.

The Frenchwoman added:

"We realize that these great champions also have human emotions and that for them, we have to go and find this resource eternally to produce the best tennis."

After defeating Pierre-Hugues Herbert, Djokovic will next play Roberto Carballes Baena, with the winner facing either 30th seed Lorenzo Musetti or Gael Monfils in the third round of the French Open.

