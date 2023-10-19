Tennis legend Billie Jean King commemorated Althea Gibson by sharing a picture of the five-time Grand Slam champion on the cover of the September 1957 issue of Sports Illustrated.

In 1956, Gibson became the first African American woman to win a Grand Slam. She triumphed at the French Championships (now French Open) and won Wimbledon and US Nationals (now US Open) twice each. She also won five doubles and one mixed doubles Majors during her career.

Althea Gibson passed away in 2003, aged 76. Over the years, her journey in international tennis has served as a source of inspiration to numerous athletes, including Serena and Venus Williams.

King took to Instagram to pay a heartfelt tribute to Gibson. She wrote:

" My Shero on the cover of @sportsillustrated in September of 1957."

Screengrab from Billie Jean King's Instagram

King had also graced the magazine's cover in 1972. In the same year, she also became the first woman to be honored as Sportsperson of the Year by the magazine.

In 2021, Billie Jean King was also the recipient of Sport Illustrated's 2021 Muhammad Ali Legacy Award.

Bille Jean King proposes combined Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup

Billie Jean King at the 2023 Women's Sports Foundation Athlete Leadership Connection

12-time Grand Slam champion Billie Jean King proposed combining the women's tour's Billie Jean King Cup and the men's tour's Davis Cup to form one 'World Cup' of tennis'.

Both events are team events in which players represent their respective countries. While the BJKC is scheduled from November 7 to 12, the Davis Cup is scheduled from November 21 to 26.

King believes that combining the two events would bring both the men's and the women's side together and benefit the sport.

"I think it's really important to have a World Cup for tennis," King said (via the BBC)."The whole world understands a World Cup. They know it's country versus country."

"I want us together, I always want the men and women together. I think we can enhance it and make more of a focus on us. I think people like it when we are all happy together."

King also mentioned the importance of players looking at tennis as a team sport.

"You play as a team helping each other, you create this bond and you don't have that on tour. To be able to experience that, and leave the ego on the side, I think that's the most amazing feeling that you can have, so I think we need to also tell these kids that it's great to play for your country."