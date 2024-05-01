Following his win over Rafael Nadal in the fourth round of the 2024 Madrid Open, Jiri Lehecka stated that it was bittersweet to have such a "nice" win in front of all the people cheering and screaming for the Spaniard, who made his last appearance at the clay-court event.

Lehecka defeated Nadal 7-5, 6-4 in the fourth round of the ATP 1000 Madrid tournament in just over two hours to prevent the former World No.1 from securing his 60th match win at the Spanish capital and also stopped him from reaching his 100th ATP Masters 1000 quarter-final of his career.

This loss meant that the five-time Madrid Open champion bid farewell to his home tournament as a player for the final time.

Following his win, during the post-match on-court interview, Jiri Lehecka expressed his excitement about the win, describing it as a "big moment" in his career.

Despite the victory, Lehecka acknowledged the "bittersweet" feeling of winning in front of the Spanish crowd, who were cheering for the former World No.1.

"I always believed and always wished to have this happen sometimes. It happened today and I'm very grateful for me to achieve such a such a big moment. But all the best to Rafa. It's kind of bittersweet to have such a nice win in front of all these people cheering everyone for him. But the energy here was amazing and I'm happy to be through," Lehecka said.

When asked about how he managed to stay focused and win amid the loud cheers from the crowd, the 22-year-old admitted that he was unsure himself. He credited his ability to push through and win the match against Rafael Nadal to the experience he has gained over the past couple of years.

"I don't know. Honestly I don't really know. It was like, I was in another universe. This is something I have never experienced before in my life on the tennis court. I mean 12-13,000 people screaming, 'Rafa, Rafa' all over again before you're trying to serve. I don't really know how I managed to push through but it just shows that I gained some experience during last two years and that I managed to use them today," he added.

Rafael Nadal on the Madrid Open crowd: "The support has been unconditional, I cannot thank you enough"

Mutua Madrid Open 2024

Following his defeat in the fourth round, Rafael Nadal was honored with five banners commemorating the five Madrid Open titles he won in 2008, 2010, 2013, 2014, and 2017, as well as a special trophy presented by tournament director Feliciano Lopez.

Speaking after the ceremony, Nadal expressed his gratitude for the recognition and stated that it has been a "special week" for him as he was able to compete on the tennis court again after overcoming various injuries. He described his return to the sport as an "unforgettable" experience.

“It’s been a very special week for me, very positive in many ways, both personally and for my tennis. I had the chance to play again on court. A few weeks ago, two days before Barcelona, I didn’t know if I would compete in an official match again and I’ve now played two weeks. It’s been unforgettable,” he said [via ATPTour.com].

The 22-time Grand Slam champion also extended his gratitude to the Madrid Open crowd for their "unconditional support" throughout his career.

“The only thing I can say is ‘thank you’. The first time I came here feeling competitive was in 2005. It was one of the most exciting wins of my career. Ever since, the support has been unconditional from everyone. I cannot thank you enough,” he added.

