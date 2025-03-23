Boris Becker drops 2-word reaction to Carlos Alcaraz, Jack Draper & other Indian Wells semifinalists crashing out in Miami Open 2R upsets

Boris Becker reacted to the news about all four Indian Wells men's semifinalists, namely, Carlos Alcaraz, Jack Draper, Holger Rune, and Daniil Medvedev, crashing out of their campaign openers at the Miami Open. A total of 11 seeded players have already exited the Masters 1000 event in the second round.

Alcaraz took on Draper and Rune faced Medvedev in the high-stakes semifinals at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells last week. All of them were seeded this week in Miami and earned a bye in the first round, therefore, opening their campaigns in the second round.

Surprisingly, none of the four players managed to cross the second-round barrier. Second seed Alcaraz won the first set against David Goffin but the Belgian bounced back to win 5-7, 6-4, 6-3. Seventh seed Medvedev was beaten 2-6, 3-6 by Jaime Munar.

Indian Wells champion and sixth seed in Miami, Jack Draper, lost two tiebreakers against Jakub Mensik conceding a 6-7(2), 6-7(3) defeat while Rune, who reached the final in Indian Wells, was taken out 6-4, 3-6, 6-7(5) by Reilly Opelka.

The news about all four Indian Wells semifinalists crashing out from their Miami Open second-round matches was shared on X and tennis legend Boris Becker reacted to this by stating:

"Bad Omen …"

Joining the list of seeded players ousted in their campaign openers in Miami. are eighth seed Andrey Rublev,13th seed Ben Shelton, 19th seed Ugo Humbert, 25th seed Alexei Popyrin, 26th seed Jiri Lehecka, 28th seed Giovanni Mpetshi-Perricard, and 32nd seed Alex Michelsen.

Boris Becker warned Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and others after Jack Draper's Indian Wells triumph

Jack Draper and Carlos Alcaraz at the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

Boris Becker was all praise for Jack Draper when he got the better of Holger Rune to win his first Masters 1000 title. The German tennis legend put the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner on alert.

"I like @jackdraper0 So well spoken , educated, humble and a beast on the tennis 🎾 court ! I want more from him rest of the year … Be aware @janniksin @AlexZverev @carlosalcaraz ! @atptour," Boris Becker wrote on X.

Further, he congratulated the Brit but was surprised by Rune's performance as he lost 2-6, 2-6.

"Huge congratulations to @jackdraper0 for winning @BNPPARIBASOPEN ! Great Britain should be proud!!! @holgerrune2003 didn’t show up today… Why ? Only he knows ! Anyway, good luck to both players for the rest of the season! @atptour," he wrote in another post.

Alcaraz, Draper, Rune, and others who have been ousted from Miami will now begin their clay court season. Meanwhile, Sinner will continue being suspended as his doping ban will come to an end on May 4.

