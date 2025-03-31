Boris Becker fondly drops 2-word reaction thinking about Steffi Graf & his stylish Wimbledon Champions' Dinner outfits

Boris Becker recently reminisced about the stylish Wimbledon Champions Dinner outfits he and Steffi Graf wore back in 1989. Becker is a three-time grass court Major singles title winner, while Graf won the title seven times.

Becker and Graf are widely regarded as two of the greatest tennis players of all time. The former finished his career with six Grand Slam singles titles, including three Wimbledon Championships, two Australian Opens, and one US Open title. He also held the World No. 1 ranking during his career

Graf, on the other hand, boasts an impressive 22 singles Grand Slam titles to her name, winning four Australian Opens, six French Opens, seven Wimbledon Championships, and five US Opens. She also completed the Golden Slam by winning all four Grand Slam singles titles and an Olympic gold medal in 1988.

Becker and Graf claimed the two Wimbledon singles titles in 1989. Becker defeated Stefan Edberg in straight sets [6–0, 7–6(1), 6–4] in the men's final, while Graf overcame Martina Navratilova [6–2, 6–7(1), 6–1] in the women's final to clinch her second Wimbledon title.

Following their victories, Boris Becker and Steffi Graf attended the Champions Dinner, with the former donning a sharp black suit and the latter wearing a white gown with black accents. A photo of the pair at the event was recently shared on social media by a fan page dedicated to Graf.

Reacting to the picture, Becker described their attires he and Graf wore to the 1989 Champion's Dinner with the following caption:

"Hollywood movie!"

Screen grab of Boris Becker's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/@borisbeckerofficial]

Both Boris Becker and Steffi Graf retired from professional tennis in 1999.

How did Boris Becker and Steffi Graf win the 1989 Wimbledon titles?

Steffi Graf (L) & Boris Becker (R) at an event in 1986 [Image Source: Getty Images]

At the 1989 Wimbledon Championships, Boris Becker was seeded third and he kicked off his campaign by defeating qualifier Bryan Shelton in the first round. He then triumphed over Richard Matuszewski, before continuing his winning streak by overcoming Jan Gunnarsson and 13th seed Aaron Krickstein in the third and fourth rounds, respectively

In the quarterfinals, the former World No.1 eliminated Paul Chamberlin and then secured a victory over top seed Ivan Lendl in the semifinals to advance to the final, where he defeated second seed Stefan Edberg to claim the title.

On the other hand, Steffi Graf was the top seed at the 1989 Wimbledon Championships and she began her run by defeating wild card Julie Salmon and Kim Kessaris in the first and second rounds, respectively. She then overcame Anne Minter in the third round and triumphed over 11th seed Monica Seles in the fourth round.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion then went on to defeat seventh seed Arantxa Sanchez Vicario and fourth seed Chris Evert in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively, to advance to the final where she defeated second seed Martina Navratilova to secure the title.

