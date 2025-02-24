Boris Becker makes feelings known about $500 million-worth legendary actor Robert de Niro's latest acting venture Zero Day

Boris Becker recently reacted to legendary actor Robert de Niro's latest acting venture. The 81-year-old has blown cinephiles away with his unmatched acting caliber for decades, but has now taken a route he seldom takes by starring in a six-episode thriller series.

De Niro's acting needs no introduction. His epic filmography, including The Godfather 2, Raging Bull, Goodfellas, Taxi Driver, and many others has resulted in a number of accolades, including two Academy Awards and two Golden Globes. However, his zest for wowing his fans hasn't decreased even after decades.

The actor recently starred in the Netflix Series 'Zero Day', a thriller series that follows a former American President appointed as the lead investigator of a cyber-attack causing the nation to go haywire. The series consists of six episodes that were released on 20th February. It also features the acting talents of Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, Angela Bassett, Joan Allen and many others.

Although the show has received mixed reviews from critics and fans alike, tennis legend Boris Becker was delighted with the $500 million-worth Robert De Niro's (according to Celebrity Net Worth) latest acting project. He took to X to share his views.

"Watching #ZeroDayNetflix and it’s absolutely the best show on TV right now ! #RobertDeNiro," Becker wrote.

The German is highly active on social media, especially X, where he gives his opinion on sporting news, mainly tennis and sometimes football.

Boris Becker reacts to Andrey Rublev and Mirra Andreeva clinching titles on the same day

Boris Becker

On February 22, 17-year-old tennis prodigy Mirra Andreeva defeated Clara Tauson 7-6(1), 6-1 to win the WTA 1000 in Dubai and stamp her authority in the upper echelons of the tennis world. She defeated three Grand Slam winners, Marketa Vondrousova, Iga Swiatek, and Elena Rybakina en route to her title to become the youngest WTA 1000 winner in history.

However, the delight of Russian tennis fans didn't end there as moments later Andrey Rublev defeated Jack Draper 7-5, 5-7, 6-1 to win the Qatar Open and his first title since his Madrid Masters triumph last year. He defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime, Alex de Minaur, Nuno Borges, and Alexander Bublik during the event.

A tennis-based fan page on X posted an adorable picture of the two Russian superstars on their page to congratulate them. Boris Becker, who was delighted with Andreeva and Rublev's triumph, reshared the tweet and wrote,

"A good day for Mirra & Andrey !!!"

It is worth noting that Boris Becker also holds Conchita Martinez, Mirra Andreeva's coach, in very high regard.

