Boris Becker reacts to insider's claim about Jessica Pegula & WTA stars denying contact from Novak Djokovic's PTPA amid lawsuit controversy

Boris Becker recently delivered a brief reaction to tennis insider Ben Rothenberg's claim about five WTA stars denying contact made with them by the Novak Djokovic-led PTPA. The claim surfaced on the back of the PTPA's controversial class action lawsuits filed against tennis governing bodies ITF, ATP, WTA, and ITIA.

Ad

On the night of Monday, March 31, tennis insider and journalist Ben Rothenberg took to X (formerly Twitter) and stated that he had reached out to Amanda Anisimova, Belinda Bencic, Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula, and Zheng Qinwen in pre-tournament interactions ahead of the 2025 Credit One Charleston Open. Rothenberg's purpose was to find out if these WTA stars' opinions on the class action lawsuits were taken into consideration by the PTPA.

However, the insider then stated that all five of them denied being contacted by the players' association co-founded by Novak Djokovic back in 2019. The PTPA itself has repeatedly claimed that it consulted more than 300 professional players spanning men's and women's tennis before filing the lawsuits that chasteningly accuse the tennis governing bodies of functioning like a 'cartel.'

Ad

Trending

"Asked a bunch of players during pre-tournament media here in Charleston if they'd had contact with the PTPA about what they're doing... Anisimova: No Bencic: No Keys: No Pegula: No Zheng Qinwen: No 0-for-5. Preliminary census results here and Miami haven't been auspicious," Rothenberg wrote.

Some ATP players, including Carlos Alcaraz, were asked the same question at the recently concluded Miami Open, and they pretty much had the same answer to give. German tennis legend Boris Becker, who previously served as Djokovic's coach, reacted to Rothenberg's post, writing:

Ad

"Word"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Previously, Boris Becker had reacted to the controversial lawsuits being filed after the PTPA made an official announcement. The German also delivered a reaction to Carlos Alcaraz laying bare his unsupportive stance towards the PTPA's actions.

Boris Becker delivered cryptic reactions to Novak Djokovic-led PTPA's lawsuits as well as Carlos Alcaraz's response to the same

Boris Becker (Source: Getty)

Not long after the PTPA's official announcement to make the news of the class action lawsuits public, Boris Becker reacted to it on X. However, he didn't clearly state whether he was in support of the lawsuits or against them.

Ad

"Wow," Becker wrote.

When Carlos Alcaraz clearly voiced his opposition to the lawsuits and said that the PTPA hadn't contacted him, Becker once again came up with a cryptic reaction, writing on X:

"Another Wow …"

However, going by the six-time singles Major winner's reaction to Rothenberg's recent claim, it could be presumed that he, like others, is questioning the PTPA's controversial move. Another prominent name who hasn't extended his support to the lawsuits is 2025 BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells) champion Jack Draper.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis