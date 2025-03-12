Boris Becker sends message to $1.3 billion-worth Tiger Woods after surgery announcement

Tennis great Boris Becker wished golf legend Tiger Woods a speedy recovery after the latter underwent surgery for a ruptured Achilles tendon. Woods revealed through a social media post that he felt a sharp pain in his left leg during a training session at home and had to get it operated.

Ad

Becker, a six-time Grand Slam champion, is an avid golfer himself and has maintained a close friendship with Woods. The two had even participated in a pro-am golf tournament before the Deutsche Bank SAP Open back in 2002.

Woods, who has a net worth of $1.3 billion as per Forbes, was expected to compete in The Players Championship this week but did not sign up for the tournament owing to the injury. The American golfer, one of the greatest of all time, has been suffering from repeated injuries and underwent his sixth back surgery last year.

Ad

Trending

Following his announcement that he had undergone surgery on his leg, Becker took to Instagram to wish Woods a speedy recovery. He wrote:

“Get well soon Tiger”

Screengrab of Boris Becker's Instagram story. Source: borisbeckerofficial

Becker, a former World No. 1 and regarded amongst tennis’ greatest, also recently commented on Nick Kyrgios’ wrist injury at the ongoing Indian Wells Masters. Kyrgios underwent a wrist surgery in 2023, but it has continued to trouble him since.

Ad

Kyrgios was forced to stop a training session with Sho Shimabukuro due to wrist pain, and he later retired from his match against Botic van de Zandschulp due to the same reason.

Boris Becker calls out Gerard Pique’s proposed changes to tennis

German tennis great Boris Becker. Source: Getty

Three-time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker recently called out football star Gerard Pique for his proposed changes to tennis. Pique, in a conversation with fellow Spanish footballer Iker Casillas, suggested a few tweaks to the sport that would make it more spectator-friendly.

Ad

"Why are there two serves? That's another 30 seconds making the ball bounce. People want to see the point. People don't want to see a 5-minute game that stays indefinitely at 40-40, advantage, etc. Let's set a decisive point," Pique said.

Pique’s comments received widespread backlash and Becker, an all-time great, lashed out by saying that a footballer should have no say in tennis’ future.

Ad

"A very good footballer shouldn’t be discussing the future of tennis 🎾 ( with all respect @3gerardpique," Becker posted on X.

Expand Tweet

Coco Gauff’s former coach Brad Gilbert also echoed Becker’s sentiments. Notably, Boris Becker recently shared a heartfelt message for Gilbert after the latter shared a health update on his cancer diagnosis.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback