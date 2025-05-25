Boris Becker, Serena Williams' ex-coach & tennis world heap praise on Novak Djokovic after Serb wins 'phenomenal' 100th title in Geneva

Novak Djokovic joined an exclusive club on Saturday, May 24 when he won his 100th career title. With this, he becomes just the third man in the Open Era to achieve this feat, and many former stars, including Boris Becker and Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs, were quick to congratulate the Serbian for his accomplishment.

Djokovic began his campaign at the Geneva Open against Marton Fucsovics, and his win over the Hungarian marked his first victory on a clay court this season. The Olympic champion continued this momentum, claiming victories over Matteo Arnaldi and Cameron Norrie to set up a summit clash against Hubert Hurkacz.

The final was a closely fought affair, and Novak Djokovic came back from a set down to clinch a 5-7 7-6 (2) 7-6 (2) win over three hours. After World No.6’s triumph, many former tennis stars extended their congratulations. Six-time Grand Slam winner Boris Becker wrote on X,

“Glückwunsch Schatzi!!! (congratulations, honey) #100.”

Rennae Stubbs, who won four doubles Grand Slams and coached Serena Williams in 2022, wrote,

“@DjokerNole #100 @atptour titles insane.”

Tennis legend Billie Jean King called Djokovic’s feat outstanding, writing,

“100 career titles! Outstanding! Congratulations, @DjokerNole!”

“Congrats 🍾🎈 @DjokerNole joking the amazing 🤩 100 club titles 🏆 with @JimmyConnors @rogerfederer @ChrissieEvert @Martina and Steffi,” former Olympic bronze-medalist Brad Gilbert added.

“Phenomenal achievement by Novak Djokovic. #1 playing record in history. 10 Australian Open titles, today he achieves 100 ATP titles, and has twice won all the Masters 1000’s. Nothing left to do tbh,” former doubles world No. 1 Paul McNammee chimed in.

Djokovic will be aiming to carry his momentum into the French Open, where he plays his first round on Monday, May 26.

Novak Djokovic reflects on winning his 100th career title

Djokovic at the Mutua Madrid Open (Image Source: Getty)

Prior to the Geneva Open, Novak Djokovic had lost out in the opening round match in four out of five tournaments. The Serb was struggling to clinch wins even against lower-ranked opponents.

While his time in Switzerland saw him face some close calls, especially in the semifinals against Cameron Norrie and in the finals against Hubert Hurkacz, the 38-year-old was able to hold on to win his 100th career title. After his victory over Hurkacz, Djokovic reflected on achieving this major milestone, saying via BBC Sport,

"I had to work for it, that's for sure. Hubi was probably closer to the victory the entire match than I was. An incredible match with a full stadium, a beautiful atmosphere. I'm just grateful to clinch the 100th here.”

With his time in Geneva wrapped up, Novak Djokovic will now move on to the French Open, where he will begin his campaign against American Mackenzie McDonald.

