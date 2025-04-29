Boris Becker shockingly finds out what his wife & Andre Agassi have in common

Boris Becker finds out a similarity this his wife Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro and his former rival Andre Agassi have in common. The German married Monteiro, his longtime girlfriend, on September 14 last year.

Becker is very active on social media, where he keeps updating his fans about the things he has been up to. This includes adventures with his family, his opinions about the latest happenings in sports, especially tennis, and many other things.

Recently, Boris Becker shared a loving post to celebrate his wife Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro's birthday with some adorable photos of her and also penned a beautiful message, expressing how grateful he was to have her in his life.

"Happy birthday to my one and only! 🎂♥️My wife, best friend and confidant. The glue that holds everything in my life together. Grateful for our journey thus far and excited about our future together! 🍾🎈🎉 #35," Becker wrote.

However, he later found out that it was not only his wife's birthday but also his former arch-rival Andre Agassi's birthday, who turned 55 years old on April 29.

"Just realised it's also @agassi birthday today! Happy birthday man! All the very best on your special day!"

via Becker's Instagram story.

Becker and Agassi's rivalry started off with the former dominating the latter; however, years later, the American revealed how he had overturned the rivalry in his favor.

How Andre Agassi overcame his rivalry against Boris Becker

Boris Becker - Source: Getty

Boris Becker won the opening three matches of his rivalry against Andre Agassi, but the American turned the tide in his favor by winning eight matches in a row and finishing with a 10-4 lead. In a 2017 interview with the Player's Tribune's Unscripted, Agassi revealed how Becker's 'weird tick' with his tongue during his serve routine helped him nullify the effects of the German's deadly serves.

"I started to realize he had this weird tick with his tongue," Agassi said. "I'm not kidding. He would go into his rocking motion, his same routine, and just as he was about to toss the ball, he would stick his tongue out. And it would either be right in the middle of his lip, or it'd be to the left corner of his lip. "If he's serving in the deuce court and he put his tongue in the middle of his lip, he was either serving up the middle or to the body. But if he put it to the side, he was going to serve out wide."

However, he explained he then had to work hard on not letting Becker realize that he was now aware of his 'weird tick'.

"The hardest part wasn't returning his serve — it was not letting him know that I knew this," Agassi said. "I had to resist the temptation of reading his serve for the majority of the match and choose the moment when I was gonna use that information on a given point to execute a shot that would allow me to break the match open."

Andre Agassi then revealed that he told Boris Becker about this after he had retired, when the two hung out at the Oktoberfest in Germany, which left Becker in complete shock.

