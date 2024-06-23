Boris Becker thrilled by Novak Djokovic's latest Wimbledon update amid uncertainty over participation

Novak Djokovic is reportedly set to travel to Wimbledon after undergoing surgery on his knee. Although the Serb has not confirmed his participation, Boris Becker reacted positively to the reports of the 24-time Grand Slam champion traveling to Wimbledon.

The World No. 3 won a hard-fought battle against Francisco Cerundolo in the fourth round of the 2024 French Open over two weeks ago. He was medically evaluated in the second set of the match but still went on to overturn a 1-2 deficit to win in five sets.

His incredible feat had its drawbacks. It was revealed that the 2023 French Open champion had suffered a meniscus tear that forced him to withdraw from the quarterfinal in Paris against Casper Ruud.

He underwent surgery soon after and reports suggested that the Serb would need three weeks to recover. Although his Wimbledon participation is uncertain, Djokovic recently posted a training video on his social media account, where he was seen running on grass without much discomfort.

A BBC report on June 22 suggested that Djokovic will arrive at Wimbledon on Monday, June 24. While it is still unconfirmed if he will participate in the Grasscourt Slam, former World No. 1 German player, Boris Becker still considered it positive news. He reshared the post about Serb's travel on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"Good News."

American player Taylor Fritz also suffered a similar injury and went through surgery after the French Open in 2021. He competed at Wimbledon soon after. Recently, Fritz revealed Djokovic reached out to him and he detailed his recovery to the Serb.

Paul McNamee believes Novak Djokovic can take his time before deciding on Wimbledon participation

Former Australian player Paul McNamee believes Novak Djokovic can turn up on the grass courts at Wimbledon and win the tournament without much practice like Pete Sampras, who also has seven Wimbledon titles to his name

McNamee reacted to a report which claimed that the Serb had limited time to decide on his participation as he would need to train accordingly.

"Ideally yes, but he has until his match is called. As a 7 time champ, he has every right to give himself all the time in the world. Remember, Sampras won Wimbledon one year without going once to the practice court. Only on grass can you do that. Only Djokovic could do the same," McNamee wrote on X.

The 37-year-old is on par with Pete Sampras in the Open Era for Wimbledon titles. Only Roger Federer (8) has won more Wimbledon titles than the pair.

If Djokovic decides to participate at SW19, set to begin on July 1, he will be hoping to capture his record-extending 25th Grand Slam and record-equaling eighth Wimbledon title.

