Boris Becker welcomes record-setting Harry Kane 'to the best football club' Bayern Munich

Former tennis player Boris Becker wished English football striker Harry Kane a warm welcome to Bayern Munich Football Club.

FC Bayern signed Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur on August 12. The 30-year-old has agreed terms with the German record champions until 30 June 2027 and will wear the No. 9 shirt for the Munich club.

Kane had spent his entire professional career as a Tottenham Hotspur player, occasionally going on loans in England. He scored 213 Premier League goals and had 46 assists in 320 appearances before moving to Germany.

Germany's own Boris Becker took to social media to comment on what might be the biggest football transfer of the season.

"Welcome to the best football club," Becker wrote in his Instagram stories.

A reported fee for Kane could hit more than $127 million, the highest transfer fee ever paid by a Bundesliga club. The previous record was the $87 million paid by Bayern for defender Lucas Hernandez from Atletico Madrid in 2019.

The Englishman leaves Spurs as the second-highest Premier League scorer with 213 goals, 47 behind the legendary Alan Shearer.

This isn't the first time that seven-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker has publicly shown support for his favorite club Bayern Munich. In an interview in 2009, the German said:

"I am a big fan of Bayern and have been for years. I've actually been on the advisory board for ten years. Every German kid, before they walk and before they can talk, they love their football. It is a similar story for me. Before I was a tennis player I was a football player and supporter," Becker said at the time.

"Boris Becker was absurd, I could've played perfectly but still lost" - Pat Cash

Boris Becker and Pat Cash

Legendary tennis player Pat Cash recently remembered playing against Boris Becker, holding the German in the highest regard.

In an interview with Repubblica, the former World No. 4 talked about how tennis has changed since his days, highlighting Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, and Novak Djokovic as players that take advantage of going to the net during matches.

"Today I don't see any other Cash or Rafter: Pat was the last pure volley player. He and I are dinosaurs," Cash said.

The Australian also mentioned Becker, a three-time Wimbledon champion.

"Boris Becker was absurd! I could have played perfectly but still lost. Boris was always strong and powerful, I never felt comfortable playing against him," Cash added.