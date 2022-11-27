British tennis player Katie Boulter cheers for Australia as boyfriend Alex de Minaur’s team reaches Davis Cup Final

Katie Boulter was euphoric as boyfriend Alex de Minaur’s team Australia reached the Davis Cup finals by defeating Croatia in the semifinals of the event.

Aided by With de Minaur's 6-2, 6-2 defeat of Marin Cilic, Australia defeated 2021 Davis Cup finalists Croatia 2-1 in the semifinals to go through to the title round for the first time since 2003.

Boulter enjoyed watching the Aussies' triumph and took to Instagram to share her joy.

“OMFGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGG LETTTTTTTSSSS GOOOOOOOOOO,” Katie Boulter said, celebrating Max Purcell and Jordon Thompson's win.

Katie Boulter on Instagram

Boulter and de Minaur went public with their relationship in 2021. The pair have been very supportive of each other. She is frequently seen in the player’s box cheering for him, while the Australian has also done the same for his girlfriend during her matches.

Alex de Minaur’s team Australia will face team Canada in the Davis Cup Final

Alex de Minaur in action at the 2022 David Cup Finals.

Lleyton Hewitt-captained Team Australia, which includes Alex de Minaur, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Max Purcell, Matt Ebden and Jordon Thompson, defeated the 2021 Davis Cup finalist team Croatia 2-1 in the semifinals of the tournament. While Kokkinakis started with a loss to Borna Coric 6-4, 6-3, Alex de Minaur kept the team's hopes alive by winning his encounter against Marin Cilic 6-2, 6-2.

Speaking about his crucial win, de Minaur said that he was playing to accomplish a mission for his home country and had a game plan against the former US Open champion.

“You know, I knew what my job was. My job was to keep us alive, and happy to do anything I can for my country,” he said in the post-match presser.

“I went out there to accomplish a mission, and I played some great tennis and gave my team and my country a fighting chance. I knew I had to bring all the intensity I could, be as solid as I could, and try to be, you know, solid but aggressive at the same time. I had my game plan. I played well,” he added.

The deciding doubles clash went in favor of team Australia as Purcell and Thompson defeated Croatia’s Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic 6-7 (3), 7-5, 6-4 to book their spot in the final.

Australia reached the Davis Cup final for the first time since the country’s Davis Cup victory in 2003. They will be vying for a 29th Davis Cup title as they face the 2022 ATP Cup winner - Team Canada.

Former World No. 1 and Australian team captain Hewitt, who aided his team to glory as a player in 2003 spoke of the team’s thrilling victory in the post-match press conference.

“It's great. Obviously Australia has a really rich history in this competition, and we have been fortunate enough to win it on a lot of occasions, back a long time ago, and then I know how much it meant for me as a player to get the opportunity to play in finals,” he said, adding, “So I'm thrilled that these boys get that opportunity.”

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes