"But Novak Djokovic’s never loved, ask Fedals!" - Fans react to Serb being thronged by huge crowds at Italian Open 2024

Novak Djokovic sent fans gaga with his arrival in the streets of Rome ahead of the 2024 Italian Open. The tennis fraternity was reminded that the Serb was as loved as his contemporaries.

The World No. 1 kicked off his European clay court season at the Monte-Carlo Masters but was defeated by Casper Ruud in the semifinals. He then withdrew from the Madrid Open to rejuvenate himself and is back in Rome in a quest to win his seventh title.

The Serb is the top seed and will face the winner of the match between Corentin Moutet and Roman Safiullin in the second round.

In a recent video posted on X (formerly Twitter) by the ATP Tour, Djokovic was seen enjoying a ride in a golf buggy in the streets of Rome. However, fans of the 24-time Grand Slam champion swarmed the scene to get a glimpse of him.

Expand Tweet

Fans of the Serb reacted to this incredible scene and also took this as an opportunity to remind the fans of 'Fedal' (a term used for the fans of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal), who use the narrative of the Serb not being as popular as his contemporaries in the GOAT debate, of the 36-year-old's popularity.

“But he's never gonna be loved, just ask Fedals! When all is said and done they will be left with nothing, not even with the "unloved" narrative.”

Expand Tweet

"Not loved haters say The situation on the ground says DIFFERENT!! IDEMOO NOLEEEEE!!!"

Expand Tweet

Here are a few other similar reactions from fans online:

"He's not as loved" Yeah, right," a fan said.

"But twitter user 'fedalfan42069' told me nobody outside of Serbia likes him. I'm so confused," a fan joked.

"But I was told he ain't loved... what happened magic," a fan mentioned

Other fans reacted to the love received by the Serb with one fan stating how they would pass out if Djokovic drove past him.

"Everyone wants a glimpse of the GOAT @DjokerNole" another fan said.

"I would pass out if this guy drove past me," another fan mentioned.

"So much love for the GOAT" a fan said.

"Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal still remain the two biggest rivals I've ever had" - Novak Djokovic

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic at the Laver Cup 2022 - Day One

Though their fans may be at war, the Big 3 hold each other in high regard as exemplified by Novak Djokovic during a press conference in Indian Wells.

The Serb said how it was great for tennis that it was blessed with such brilliant rivalries spanning nearly two decades. He mentioned how John McEnroe said in his documentary that when Bjorn Borg, his greatest rival, retired, he felt like a part of him retired as well.

"I think that it is beautiful for our sport, that we had amazing rivalries that have really marked an incredible two decades. And I remember John McEnroe was saying in one of the documentaries that I've seen recently, that when Bjorn Borg retired, that he felt like part of him also retired, even though he kept going."

Djokovic shared that he feels the same emotion at this stage of his career with Federer retired and Nadal struggling with injuries and acknowledged them as two of his greatest rivals.

"I must say, a similar feeling that I have, you know with Roger retiring and Rafa not playing much at all. And it's a strange feeling. I mean, I try to find a new rival, and I had some great matches with Alcaraz and Sinner lately. But they still remain the two biggest rivals I've ever had."

Djokovic and Nadal are on the opposite sides of the draw in the Italian Open which means that their 60th meeting could be possible in the final of the tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback