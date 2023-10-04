Andre Agassi's vivid account of his first-ever practice session with his wife, Steffi Graf, sparked amusement among tennis fans.

In his autobiography Open, Agassi shared an evocative description of his first practice session with Steffi Graf in 1999, highlighting the intimate connection they shared on the court despite their physical separation.

"A ball feels different off every player's racket-there are minute but concrete subtleties of force and spin. Now, hitting with her (Steffi Graf), I feel her subtleties. It's like touching her, though we're forty feet apart. Every forehand is foreplay," Andre Agassi wrote.

A fan shared the excerpt from the autobiography on social media and deemed it to be the "creepiest sentence," pointing out that Andre Agassi was still married to actress Brooke Shields at the time of his practice session with Graf.

"I think I found the creepiest sentence in Agassi's autobiography. This is how he describes his first practice with Steffi Graf. (By this point he is still married to Brooke Shields and has just ripped his shirt off to impress Graf.) LOL. So many cringeworthy punchlines in this book but this one is by far the worst," the fan posted.

Another fan, however, defended the former World No. 1's comment, describing it as "honest and touching" instead.

"Not creepy and not cringeworthy. It's honest and touching," the fan commented.

One user humorously said that the eight-time Grand Slam champion had been obsessed with Steffi Graf for years.

"Andre admitted in a SI interview that he wanted to be with Steffi since 1991-1992. Dancing with Steffi at the Winners Ball was his motivation to win Wimbledon in 1992. The guy was obsessed with her for years," the user wrote.

Steffi Graf on first practice session with Andre Agassi: "I was like, 'Why does he want to practice with me? He's married, I've got a boyfriend'"

In an old interview with former Indian player Vijay Amritraj, Steffi Graf reflected on her first practice session with Andre Agassi.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion expressed her confusion about Agassi's request for a practice session and his gesture of sending her flowers, considering he was married to actress Brooke Shields at the time and she was also in a relationship.

"Our coaches set up practice in 1999 and I was like, 'Why does he want to practice with me? He's married, I've got a boyfriend.' It was all a little confusing to me," Graf said.

"But after the practice, I found this beautiful bouquet of roses in my hotel room with a beautiful letter. We had a brief conversation after that where I said that I've got a boyfriend and all I know is that he's married," she added.

However, after the news of Agassi and Shields' divorce was announced a few weeks later, Graf disclosed that they reconnected and their relationship progressed swiftly from that point.

"A few weeks later, I heard about the divorce and understood things a little clearer. It took us a few months, but then, everything went really quick," she said.

Andre Agassi and Brooke Shields divorced in 1999 after two years of marriage. The American married Steffi Graf in March 2001. The couple share two children together, a son named Jaden and a daughter named Jaz.

