"Caitlin Clark is not some delicate flower";"Jealousy is ugly" - Fans divided over Chris Evert's criticism of WNBA players after Fever star's scuffle

Chris Evert stood up for Indiana Fever icon Caitlin Clark after she became a victim of the controversial actions of the rival team, Connecticut Sun's players, Jacy Sheldon and Marina Mabrey. Evert slamming the WNBA left fans divided, with some siding with the tennis legend's claim and others calling it 'white savior complex'.

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever team fought for a spot at the Commissioner's Cup final against the Connecticut Sun, but the match was filled with physical altercations. In the third quarter, Clark was poked in the eye by Sun player Jacy Sheldon, and the latter's teammate, Marina Mabrey, jumped into the scuffle, shoving the Fever player to the ground.

The referees didn't eject Mabrey but gave her a technical foul alongside Caitlin Clark. The Fever finished the night with an 88-71 win, but the bad-tempered game received backlash from tennis legend Chris Evert, who called Clark the best in women's basketball and the physicality in last night's game bad sportsmanship.

The post left X fans divided as some echoed the sentiments of Evert, while others believed otherwise.

A fan refused to believe Caitlin Clark doesn't invite physicality on the court since she likes competition.

"I be trying to figure out what yall want. Caitlin is not some delicate flower. She talks shit. Players talk shit back. She pushes people. She gets pushed back. She yells at refs. She’s a competitor and she ends up in competitive situations."

Another fan labelled jealousy as 'ugly' and lauded Clark for bringing visibility to the sport.

"Honestly they simply can’t stand how good she is and that she’s white. I get that it’s tough to take that she’s the one that’s brought so much attention to the WNBA but these woman need to grow up and enjoy the new interest. Jealousy is ugly and unhealthy."

Another X user called Chris Evert's stance a 'white saviour complex'.

"This white savior complex needs to end. Sportsmanship?!"

Here are some other reactions:

"Women's sports need integrity, not excuses. Appreciate real talent," a tweet read.

"Caitlin Clark is like you. Very tough and she rises above like you did," a fan commented.

Chris Evert backed Caitlin Clark when she faced criticisms from Sheila Johnson over Time's Athlete of the Year honor

Chris Evert at the French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2024. - (Source: Getty)

Caitlin Clark has forged one of the most successful collegiate careers and continues her dominance in the WNBA. She won the Rookie of the Year and made it to the WNBA All-Star team for her performances in 2024. Clark's team didn't win the WNBA, but she received Time Magazine's Athlete of the Year for her contributions in the sporting realm.

This was not taken well by Sheila Johnson, whose company manages the Washington Mystics, the Washington Capitals in the NHL, and the Washington Wizards in the NBA. According to Johnson, all women should have been on the cover with the WNBA as the League of the Year.

Tennis legend Chris Evert had a different opinion since Clark has a massive impact on and off the court.

"Caitlin Clark deserves this award because of her talent and contributions both on and off the court..."

Chris Evert was one of the most promising players of her time, having won 157 singles titles, including 18 Grand Slams.

