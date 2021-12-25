"Call me chef Boyardee" - Naomi Osaka shows off her cooking skills on Instagram

Naomi Osaka took a break from tennis following her third-round exit at the US Open earlier this year. The Japanese has been enjoying her time away from the court and was spotted vacationing in Greece and attending a BTS concert in Los Angeles.

Osaka also appears to have developed some new skills during her time off, recently taking to Instagram to show off her cooking. Osaka posted a picture of her latest creation, a Japanese curry named Wagyu Katsu. She captioned the post "Call me chef Boyardee," in reference to the brand of American canned products.

A screengrab of Naomi Osaka's post on Instagram

The 24-year-old may not have enjoyed too much success on court this year, but she has remained in the headlines for a number of reasons.

Osaka was recently named in Time magazine's list of 100 most influential people of 2021. She was also inducted into the Forbes Under 30 Hall of Fame.

The four-time Grand Slam champion was among the most tweeted-about female athletes this year and witnessed a 51% growth in her Twitter following.

Naomi Osaka to return to action in Melbourne

Naomi Osaka will try and defend her Australian Open title

Naomi Osaka started the 2021 season strongly by winning her second Australian Open title and fourth Grand Slam. The former World No. 1 then reached the quarterfinals of the Miami Masters following which her campaign went downhill.

The 24-year-old pulled out of the French Open after her first-round match, citing mental health issues, before withdrawing from Wimbledon as well. Osaka participated at the Tokyo Olympics, where she became the first tennis player to light the Olympic cauldron, but she suffered a third-round exit to eventual silver medalist Marketa Vondrousova.

Following disappointing exits at the Western & Southern Open and the US Open, the former World No. 1 called time on her season, resulting in her ranking dropping to 13th.

Osaka will return to action next month at the Melbourne Summer Set, where she is seeded No. 2. The 24-year-old is also on the official entry list of the Australian Open, where she will look to defend her title.

Edited by Arvind Sriram