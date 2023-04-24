Camila Giorgi recently spoke up about the online abuse faced by her colleague and compatriot Matteo Berrettini regarding his personal life.

Berrettini has had a disappointing start to the 2023 season. The former World No. 6 has registered seven wins and six losses so far. The 27-year-old has also been dealing with frequent injuries.

The Italian has been at the center of public scrutiny owing to his poor run of form. Many have also blamed Berretini's new relationship with Italian TV presenter and model Melissa Satta for his on-court woes.

Camila Giorgi recently spoke in support of Matteo Berrettini. She stated that she was saddened to see her compatriot have to deal with harassment online, where the abuser faces no consequences.

"Behind a keyboard, anyone and anything can be hidden. Also, a great sadness," the 2021 Canadian Open champion said in an interview with Corriere della Sera.

Giorgi further highlighted the unfortunate state of the world and condemned those who misuse social media for unwarranted criticism.

"We live in a world like this: everything is done anonymously, secretly, it's demeaning. There is a lot of envy around, people talk without knowing us and without knowing," Camila Giorgi said.

"What I'm accused of? Of being a woman? " – Matteo Berrettini’s girlfriend Melissa Satta hits out at online abusers

Matteo Berrettini at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters

Matteo Berrettini has time and again defended his relationship with Melissa Satta. Satta herself recently broke her silence about being subjected to online abuse due to her athlete boyfriend’s on-court struggles.

"I have been receiving a lot of messages of insults, bullying and sexism for months. I am attacked for the sentimental story I am experiencing. In 2023 this type of bullying must not exist," Satta stated in a series of video clips on her Instagram story.

Satta expressed her strong disapproval of online haters.

"Why insult and offend? I can't conceive this ignorance and I say enough to keyboard lions, who wake up and insult me or other women. But if it were your girlfriend? Your daughter. I receive insults and meanness from other women, when we should come together and support each other," the Italian mentioned.

She further called out misogynists and claimed that she is being targeted for being a woman.

"I don't even know what I'm accused of? Of being a woman? Why is my partner experiencing a more difficult moment? If the opposite had happened? Would the man have been blamed? But then blamed for what: what did I do?" Satta shared her frustration.

Matteo Berrettini last played at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters. The Italian triumphed in his opening two matches at the tournament, but had to pull out of his Round of 16 clash against eventual runner-up Holger Rune, owing to an abdominal injury. The World No. 21 has also opted out of the upcoming Madrid Open due to the same injury.

