"Can he just calm down?" - Carlos Alcaraz alarms fans with intriguing mustache remark days after platinum blonde transformation

Carlos Alcaraz is no stranger to shocking fans with his hairstyles, often prompting strong criticism for his barber. Despite this, the Spaniard's intriguing comment about facial hair has sparked great alarm among his supporters.Alcaraz recently clinched his sixth Grand Slam title at the US Open after beating Jannik Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the final. One of the most talked about aspects of the Spaniard's campaign was the bold buzz cut look he unveiled after a hairdressing mishap by his brother Alvaro. Following his victory, the 22-year-old took it a step further by debuting a platinum blonde look after making a promise to &quot;surprise people.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHowever, Carlos Alcaraz may not be done tinkering with his appearance if his recent comment is a sign of things to come. While reacting to a friend's Instagram post, the World No. 1 expressed fondness for his mustache, which caused great concern.&quot;I'm the biggest fan of the mustache,&quot; Alcaraz commented.Fans were quick to warn Alcaraz away from deciding to sport a mustache himself, amusingly calling for him to &quot;calm down&quot; after causing shock with his platinum blonde makeover.&quot;Can he just calm down???? CARLOS YOU WERE BALD AND LIKE TWO WEEKS LATER BLOND stop it,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Im not ready for the platinum hair + mustach 😭😭😭,&quot; another fan chimed in.&quot;He just needs to come back and touch a racket already 😭😭,&quot; said another.&quot;I’m posting it so it pops up on his feed @carlosalcaraz don’t let this happen,&quot; a fan wrote.However, Carlos Alcaraz is unlikely to be swayed by fans' opinions, judging by how he has reacted to the criticism he and his barber have faced for his hairstyles over the years.&quot;Carlos Alcaraz and I laugh at the bad comments, it’s funny&quot; - Spaniard's barber Victor MartinezCarlos Alcaraz - Source: GettyIn an interview with Bounces earlier this year, Carlos Alcaraz's barber Victor Martinez disclosed that he and the Spaniard simply laughed at all the backlash that his haircuts generated. Martinez also said that he and the World No. 1 both appreciated the &quot;bold and young&quot; hairstyles he sported despite their divisive nature.&quot;Some are good, some are bad. Like I said before, most players go for classic, longer styles. Carlos’s cut is bold and young. Some people like it, others don’t. But Carlos and I laugh at the bad comments. It’s funny. He likes it, and so do I,&quot; Martinez said.Martinez also shared that Alcaraz had refused his offer to find him local barbers when he was on tour, preferring to wait until he returned home to Murcia.&quot;Only me. I’ve even offered to find him a barber wherever he is, and he says no; he waits. 'I’ll wait until I’m in Murcia, and you’ll cut it,'&quot; he added.On the tennis front, Carlos Alcaraz withdrew from the Davis Cup Qualifiers ahead of their tie against Holger Rune-led Denmark. However, the Spaniard will team up with Rune to represent Team Europe at the Laver Cup, which kicks off on September 19. The World No. 1 will then head to Tokyo for the Japan Open.