Taylor Fritz showered his girlfriend Morgan Riddle with “love” as the couple celebrated their fourth anniversary. The American expressed his feelings by penning a heart-warming message.

Fritz and Riddle, a social media influencer and model, recently completed four years together. The pair met on a members-only dating app, Raya, in 2020. Ever since they started dating, Riddle has been a pillar of support for the tennis player. She often accompanies Taylor Fritz to his matches around the world and cheers him on from the stands.

Morgan Riddle also chronicles their touring life on her YouTube vlogging channel, giving fans access to a never-before-seen world of tennis players. Fritz has previously said that his girlfriend cares about his success and brings out the best in him by pushing him to stay disciplined and holding him accountable.

Honoring Riddle on their fourth anniversary on Saturday, June 8, Taylor Fritz wrote:

"4 years baby!!! @moorrgs love you and can’t imagine doing it all without you."

The American No. 1 also shared an adorable picture of them from the 2022 Laver Cup afterparty.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle on what it is like to date a tennis player: "You're not home ever"

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle pictured cheering him on at the 2024 Australian Open (Image Source: Getty)

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle, who has had the opportunity to attend the Super Bowl and has also hosted a couple of pre-race F1 events, revealed the unique aspects of dating a tennis player, pointing mainly at the peripatetic lifestyle.

"I think like, just the most unique part about it [tennis] as compared to other sports is just the travel aspect of it," she said on the Sportsish podcast in February.

"And if you’re dating or married to a football player, you don’t go to all the away games like your life isn’t completely uprooted in the same way," she added.

Riddle was with Fritz for most of his 2024 claycourt campaign, which included his run to the final in Munich; his semifinal and quarterfinal appearances in Madrid and Rome, respectively; his opening-match exit in Geneva; and his fourth-round appearance at the French Open. Between the tournaments, she also briefly returned to the States to fulfill her work commitments.

The influencer said that girlfriends of tennis players have to live out of suitcases year-round.

"If you want to be with a tennis player and you really want to have a strong relationship, you’re not home ever, you’re living in a suitcase basically. So I think that aspect is different," she said.

Over the years, Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, has created a niche for herself in the tennis world, combining her love for the sport with her passion for fashion.

During the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, she hosted “Wimbledon Threads,” the tournament’s official lifestyle and fashion series. It remains to be seen if the 26-year-old takes up the gig again at this year’s event (July 1-14).