"Can't promise NYC will look this healthy" - Maria Sharapova gives a peek into her fitness regime as she gears up to attend US Open

Former World No. 1 Maria Sharapova recently gave a peek into her fitness regime ahead of her attendance at the 2023 US Open, sharing photos via her social media handle on Friday (August 25).

Sharapova, who retired from the sport in 2020 after enduring a recurring shoulder injury, paved a successful career in the WTA Tour. The former World No. 1 rallied her way to clinch five Grand Slam titles, among several other accolades.

Post-retirement, the Russian star has engaged herself in numerous off-court activities. However, Sharapova hasn't lost touch with her fitness regime and recently took to Instagram to share those moments.

In a picture, the former World No. 1 highlighted that the 'strength work' routine was demanding but it's important to her.

"Strenght work doesn't come easy for me but it's so important," wrote Sharapova on her Instagram story.

Sharapova's Instagram story

Later, the 36-year-old also shared a post-workout photo and teased her "pre-New York" look. In the next story, the Russian hilariously mentioned that she might forego her healthy diet and resort to cheat days during her 2023 US Open attendance.

Sharapova's Instagram story screenshot

Sharapova's Instagram story screenshot

Maria Sharapova competed at the US Open several times in her career. Her most notable performance at the hardcourt Major came in 2006 when she booked a spot in the event's summit clash. The No. 3 seed downed Justine Henin-Hardenne in the final, 6–4, 6–4, to lift her maiden crown in New York.

However, Sharapova fell short of her title defense in the next season. Moreover, Sharapova couldn't manage to get past the tournament's semifinal since then.

"When you're an athlete you form a connection with people and fans": Maria Sharapova on learning tennis was bigger than collecting wins

Maria Sharapova at the 2019 US Open

Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova was invited to the 2023 Cannes Sport Beach main stage where she addressed her on-court experiences. She also highlighted that bonding with tennis fans motivated her to perform better.

When asked whether her audience is acquainted with the person she is, Sharapova explained how tennis was bigger than just pocketing wins and acknowledged her role as an "entertainer" to them.

"I feel like when you're an athlete you form a connection with people and fans. I realized when I was a little older that ultimately I was an entertainer."

"I wasn't just doing this for myself to win but when I went on to the court and I was having a really bad day, there could be somebody in the audience that was having a bad day themselves," spoke Maria Sharapova.

Beyond tennis, Sharapova has ventured into business and philanthropy activities. With five Grand Slam titles and numerous other accolades, her legacy in the sport will inspire others over the years.