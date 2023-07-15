"Can't wait!" - Chris Evert expresses excitement about taking over Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova's Wimbledon final clash

Chris Evert has shared her excitement about taking over the commentary role for Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova's clash in the 2023 Wimbledon Championships final.

On Thursday, July 14, Vondrousova advanced to her second Grand Slam final after a resounding 6-3, 6-3 win over Elina Svitolina. She was clinical in her performance, winning 74% of points behind her first serve and firing off 22 winners to Svitolina's nine, claiming victory in one hour and 15 minutes.

Subsequently, Jabeur rallied past Aryna Sabalenka to reach her second consecutive final at the grassourt Major, becoming the first woman since Serena Williams in 2018-2019 to achieve the feat.

Despite trailing at 6-7(5), 2-4, Jabeur held her nerve to secure a crucial break in the second set before dominating the decider to win 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-3, setting up a thrilling final against Vondrousova on Saturday, July 15.

Reacting to ESPN's advertisement for the all-important final, Chris Evert expressed her excitement at joining Chris Fowler on the commentary desk for the clash between the Tunisian and the Czech.

"Can't wait!!!" Evert tweeted with a heart emoji.

"I'm going for my revenge" - Ons Jabeur looks ahead to Wimbledon final against Marketa Vondrousova

Ons Jabeur through to the Wimbledon 2023 final

After having successfully avenged last year's final defeat to Elena Rybakina in the Wimbledon 2023 quarterfinals, Ons Jabeur expressed her intention to repeat the feat against Marketa Vondrousova. The Tunisian has suffered losses in both her encounters with the Czech during the 2023 season.

"I'm going for my revenge. I didn't win against her this year. She has good hands. She plays very good," she said in her post-match interview.

The World No. 6 shared her determination to focus on herself instead of worrying over how Vondrousova would approach her second Grand Slam final. She emphasized that both of them were motivated to win and the more deserving player would eventually emerge victorious.

"Honestly, I will try to focus on myself a lot. I'm not sure how she's going to play second Grand Slam final, I believe. We both hungry to win. Whoever deserve it more will win," she added.

The 28-year-old also expressed her desire to learn and grow from her previous defeats in last year's Wimbledon and US Open finals.

"For me, I'm going to learn a lot from not only Wimbledon's final but also US Open final and give it my best. Maybe this year was all about trying two times and getting it right the third time. So let's see," she said.

Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova are tied at 3-3 in their head-to-head record heading into the final on Saturday, July 15.