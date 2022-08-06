Canadian Open 2022: Women's singles draw analysis, preview and prediction

The 2022 Canadian Open is all set to begin in Toronto next week, the first WTA1000 tournament of the North American hardcourt swing and sixth WTA1000 event of the season.

Understandably, Iga Swiatek is the most popular choice to win the title in the women's singles category. Despite her early exit at Wimbledon and the Poland Open, the World No. 1 is in top form after lifting the cup at the three most recent hardcourt tournaments she competed in - the Qatar Open, the Indian Wells Open and the Miami Open.

Emma Raducanu is also in action alongside Swiatek, fresh off her quarterfinal exit at the Citi Open in Washington. She is currently at her career-high WTA rank of No. 10. Ons Jabeur is another strong contender for the title, with her confidence high after reaching the final at Wimbledon.

Anett Kontaveit and Simona Halep are two stars who are likely to encounter each other early on, with the winner setting up a possible meeting in the quarterfinals with Aryna Sabalenka.

Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina too may meet early on. Gauff reached the final at Roland Garros, while Rybakina is the reigning Wimbledon champion. With two different styles of play at logger heads, their clash promises to be an interesting watch.

2022 may not have been Garbine Muguruza's best year so far, but that may just serve to fuel the Spaniard on. Maria Sakkari is another big name to watch out for, whose best result this year has been reaching the final at Indian Wells.

Finally, there are the home favorites and American legends Serena Williams and Venus Williams, playing together for the first time since the 2021 Wimbledon Championships. This is part of the comeback that fans have been wishing for over the last few months, waiting for the day when two of the greatest athletes of all time will grace the tennis courts once again.

Without further ado, here's a look at the 2022 Canadian Open women's singles draw in its entirety:

How many of the top 8 seeds do you think will make it to this stage? In case you weren't with us during the #NBO22 draw ceremony, here's the @FILAtennis projected QF matchups!

First Quarter: Iga Swiatek likely to continue her winning streak in this year's Canadian Open

Iga Swiatek is the clear favorite to win this year's Canadian Open

Top seeded players: (1) Iga Swiatek, (8) Garbine Muguruza, (12) Belinda Bencic, (13) Leylah Fernandez

Expected quarterfinal: Iga Swiatek vs Garbine Muguruza

Dark Horse: Naomi Osaka

Analysis: Iga Swiatek is in top form and hence the strongest contender for the title at the 2022 Canadian Open. Muguruza won the WTA Championship last year but is yet to win big this year, something that is likely to make her hungry for the title.

Muguruza is likely to meet Naomi Osaka in the second round. The winner would also have to possibly get past Victoria Azarenka in the third round before making it to the quarterfinals. Canadian Leylah Fernandez is on home turf, but is unlikely to upset Iga Swiatek's run to the quarterfinals at this year's Canadian Open.

Victoria Azarenka has a tough road ahead and needs to get past Naomi Osaka and Muguruza to reach the quarterfinals. However, the Belarusian cannot be written off easily considering her reputation and unpredictability -- a trait that is also shared by Serena Williams in this quarter.

However, considering that this is only the 23-time Grand Slam champion's second tournament since her comeback, she might not have what it takes physically to make a deep run just yet.

Predicted quarterfinal: Iga Swiatek def. Naomi Osaka

Second Quarter: Ons Jabeur may set up a meeting with Maria Sakkari in the quarterfinals

Ons Jabeur could reach the semifinal from the second quarter of the 2022 Canadian Open

Top seeded players: (3) Maria Sakkari, (5) Ons Jabeur, (11)Daria Kasatkina, (14) Karolina Pliskova

Expected quarterfinal: Ons Jabeur vs Maria Sakkari

Dark Horse: Amanda Anisimova

Analysis: Maria Sakkari is the top seed in the second quarter of the Canadian Open, but her recent form will be worrisome for her fans. To make matters worse, she may encounter Karolina Pliskova as early as the third round. Ons Jabeur will most likely be facing tough competition from Daria Kasatkina in the third round as well before she can secure a place in the quarterfinals.

Though unseeded, Amanda Anisimova could come off as a surprise winner in the initial rounds. The two Canadians, Carol Zhao and Rebecca Marino, are the wild cards in this quarter, while former Grand Slam champions Sloane Stephens and Sofia Kenin could make life difficult for the seeded players early on.

Predicted quarterfinal: Ons Jabeur def. Maria Sakkari

Third Quarter: Emma Raducanu likely to be challenged by Jessica Pegula or Paula Badosa

Paula Badosa is the favorite to proceed from the third quarter of the 2022 Canadian Open

Top seeded players: (4) Paula Badosa, (7) Jessica Pegula, (9) Emma Raducanu, (16) Jelena Ostapenko

Expected quarterfinal: Jessica Pegula vs Paula Badosa

Dark Horse: Emma Raducanu

Analysis: Paula Badosa is the top choice for this quarter of the Canadian Open, having reached the semifinals of both the Indian Wells Masters and the Silicon Valley Classic recently.

However, she could be in for a tough fight against reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu in the third round, provided the Brit can get past defending champion Camila Giorgi in her opener and then potentially Elise Mertens in the second round.

Emma Raducanu's Washington run ends in the quarter-finals after losing out to Liudmila Samsonova 7-6(6), 6-1

Jessica Pegula reached the semifinals at Roland Garros this year and is looking good as the front runner to make the quarterfinals in Toronto. She might face an uphill task against Petra Kvitova in the third round, who is the other big name in this section, alongside former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko. Canadian Katherine Sebov is the wild card entry in this draw.

Predicted quarterfinals: Paula Badosa def. Emma Raducanu

Fourth Quarter: Unseeded Rybakina may challenge Anett Kontaveit on the way to her second title this season

Anett Kontaveit is the second seed at the 2022 Canadian Open

Top seeded players: (2) Anett Kontaveit, (6) Aryna Sabalenka, (10) Coco Gauff, (15) Simona Halep

Expected quarterfinal: Anett Kontaveit vs Aryna Sabalenka

Dark Horse: Elena Rybakina

Analysis: The fourth quarter of the Canadian Open is loaded with big names, with Anett Kontaveit and Aryna Sabalenka seen as the top two contenders. Kontaveit might have her hands full against Simona Halep in the third round, while Sabalenka might have to deal with Coco Gauff at the same stage.

The 2021 French Open runner-up has had a wonderful season so far, while Halep is slowly finding her footing and is capable of pulling off a dream run in Canada next week.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Rybakina is also in the running in this draw. If she moves past Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka in the second and third rounds respectively, she might just make it to the quarterfinals.

The wild card in this draw is Venus Williams. The seven-time Grand Slam champion fell in her opener at the Washington Open -- her comeback tournament. While Williams will definitely need more matches to hit her stride on the women's tour, she can knock out a seed or two if the stars align in her favor.

Predicted quarterfinal: Anett Kontaveit def. Coco Gauff

Prediction for 2022 Canadian Open semifinals:

Iga Swiatek def. Ons Jabeur

Anett Kontaveit def. Paula Badosa

Prediction for 2022 Canadian Open final:

Iga Swiatek def. Anett Kontaveit

