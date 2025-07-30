Canadian Open 2025 Schedule Day 5: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details | National Bank Open

The fifth day of the Canadian Open 2025 will feature several top players, such as top seed Alexander Zverev, in action. The German player will face Matteo Arnaldi in a Round of 32 clash in Toronto.

Daniil Medvedev will face the defending champion, Alexei Popyrin, at the Center Court, while fifth seed Holger Rune is set to face Alexandre Müller at the Motorola Razr Grandcourt Stand. Lorenzo Musetti and Karen Khachanov are some of the other top players who will feature on the fifth day of competition.

With the business end of the tournament approaching, the fifth day promises to bring an exciting day of tennis to the fans. On that note, let's find out the complete schedule for the fifth day of the Canadian Open 2025.

ATP Schedule for Canadian Open Day 5 (in Toronto)

Alexei Popyrin will feature on the fifth day (Image via: Getty)

Center Court:

Starts 12:30 PM local time: [3] Lorenzo Musetti vs [26] Alex Michelsen

Followed by: [30] Nuno Borges vs [8] Casper Ruud

Not before 7:00 PM local time: [1] Alexander Zverev vs [32] Matteo Arnaldi

Followed by: [10] Daniil Medvedev vs [18] Alexei Popyrin

Motorola Razr Grandcourt Stand:

Starts 11:00 AM local time: [11] Karen Khachanov vs [Q] Emilio Nava

Followed by: Tomas Etcheverry vs [14] Francisco Cerundolo

Not before 3:00 PM local time: Robert Galloway / Brandon Nakashima vs Felix Auger-Aliassime / Denis Shapovalov

Not before 5:00 PM local time: Learner Tien vs Reilly Opelka

Followed by: [29] Alexandre Müller vs [5] Holger Rune

Court 1:

Starts at 12:30 PM local time: [1] Marcelo Arevalo / Mate Pavic vs Jiri Lehecka / Jakub Mensik

Not before 2:00 PM local time: Nathaniel Lammons / Jackson Withrow vs Arthur Fils / Ben Shelton

Followed by: Alex Michelsen / Frances Tiafoe vs [WC] Gabriel Diallo / Alexis Galarneau

Not before 5:00 PM local time: [7] Christian Harrison / Evan King vs [WC] Liam Draxl / Cleeve Harper

For the complete schedule of the ATP event in Toronto, click here.

Canadian Open 2025: Where to watch and live streaming details

Alex Michelsen will compete in Toronto on the fifth day (Image via: Getty)

Fans can enjoy live action from the Canadian Open 2025 through several channels. Some of them are as follows:

United States of America - Tennis Channel,

United Kingdom - Sky Sports

Canada - DAZN, Tennis Channel

Australia - beIN Sports

Canadian Open 2025: Match timings

Daniil Medvedev will compete at the Center Court in Toronto on the fifth day (Image via: Getty)

Here are the match kick-off timings from the fifth day of the Canadian Open 2025:

Region Toronto- All Other Courts (Center Court, Court 1, Court 4) Toronto- Motorola Razr Grandstand Court USA, Canada July 31, 2025- 12:30 PM ET

July 31, 2025- 11:00 AM ET UK July 31, 2025- 5:30 PM BST July 31, 2025- 4:00 PM BST

