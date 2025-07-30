Canadian Open 2025 Schedule Day 5: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details | National Bank Open

The fifth day of the Canadian Open 2025 will feature several top players, such as top seed Alexander Zverev, in action. The German player will face Matteo Arnaldi in a Round of 32 clash in Toronto.
Daniil Medvedev will face the defending champion, Alexei Popyrin, at the Center Court, while fifth seed Holger Rune is set to face Alexandre Müller at the Motorola Razr Grandcourt Stand. Lorenzo Musetti and Karen Khachanov are some of the other top players who will feature on the fifth day of competition.
With the business end of the tournament approaching, the fifth day promises to bring an exciting day of tennis to the fans. On that note, let's find out the complete schedule for the fifth day of the Canadian Open 2025.
ATP Schedule for Canadian Open Day 5 (in Toronto)
Center Court:
Starts 12:30 PM local time: [3] Lorenzo Musetti vs [26] Alex Michelsen
Followed by: [30] Nuno Borges vs [8] Casper Ruud
Not before 7:00 PM local time: [1] Alexander Zverev vs [32] Matteo Arnaldi
Followed by: [10] Daniil Medvedev vs [18] Alexei Popyrin
Motorola Razr Grandcourt Stand:
Starts 11:00 AM local time: [11] Karen Khachanov vs [Q] Emilio Nava
Followed by: Tomas Etcheverry vs [14] Francisco Cerundolo
Not before 3:00 PM local time: Robert Galloway / Brandon Nakashima vs Felix Auger-Aliassime / Denis Shapovalov
Not before 5:00 PM local time: Learner Tien vs Reilly Opelka
Followed by: [29] Alexandre Müller vs [5] Holger Rune
Court 1:
Starts at 12:30 PM local time: [1] Marcelo Arevalo / Mate Pavic vs Jiri Lehecka / Jakub Mensik
Not before 2:00 PM local time: Nathaniel Lammons / Jackson Withrow vs Arthur Fils / Ben Shelton
Followed by: Alex Michelsen / Frances Tiafoe vs [WC] Gabriel Diallo / Alexis Galarneau
Not before 5:00 PM local time: [7] Christian Harrison / Evan King vs [WC] Liam Draxl / Cleeve Harper
Canadian Open 2025: Where to watch and live streaming details
Fans can enjoy live action from the Canadian Open 2025 through several channels. Some of them are as follows:
United States of America - Tennis Channel,
United Kingdom - Sky Sports
Canada - DAZN, Tennis Channel
Australia - beIN Sports
Canadian Open 2025: Match timings
Here are the match kick-off timings from the fifth day of the Canadian Open 2025: