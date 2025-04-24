Carlos Alcaraz admits to being devastated by his and Rafael Nadal's heartbreaking exit at Paris Olympics

Carlos Alcaraz unveiled the disturbing mental toll he faced after losing the opportunity to grab a medal at the Paris Olympics. The young champ mentioned how the defeat not only brought disappointment but a feeling of self-doubt, as he couldn't showcase his true potential with his childhood idol. Rafael Nadal also added to the statement, expressing regret over not making the most of his last opportunity.

Alcaraz teamed up with Nadal in men's doubles at the 2024 Paris Olympics. They began their campaign with a straight-set victory over Argentina's Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni. The duo continued to dominate with another tiebreak win 6-4, 6-7(2), [10-2] over the Dutch pair Tallon Griekspoor and Wesley Koolhof. However, their journey ended in the quarterfinals with a 6-2, 6-4 loss to the fourth-seeded American team of Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram.

Netflix released the third episode of Carlos Alcaraz's documentary "My Way." The latest update mainly focused on the emotional and mental toll he faced after the Paris Olympics, as he missed out on the opportunity to secure a medal in the doubles category. In the episode, Rafael Nadal mentioned how he could clearly note nervousness in Alcaraz's rhythm ahead of the event.

"Naturally, Carlos was nervous to play in his first Olympic games. And that day, we didn’t play well enough and we faced some exceptionally brilliant opponents," he said.

Adding to the statement, Alcaraz mentioned how the defeat wasn't normal but one of the biggest heartbreaks in his overall career.

"We really doubted ourselves and it took its toll on us. We weren’t comfortable, we weren’t at ease. It really fu*ked me up because this dream just vanished into thin air. That possibility was gone. It hurt me a lot," the 21-year-old said.

Produced and directed by Jorge Laplace and Morena Films, the filming of Carlos Alcaraz’s Netflix documentary My Way started in March 2024. The three-part series came out on April 23, 2025, and is receiving immense attention from sporting fans all across the globe.

Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from the Madrid Open amid a concerning leg injury

Carlos Alcaraz at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell 2025 - Day One - Source: Getty

4-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz officially withdrew from the ongoing Masters 1000 event in Madrid. The 21-year-old took the difficult decision after facing a concerning injury during the high-stakes showdown against Holger Rune in Barcelona.

According to the freshly released medical reports, the Spaniard has suffered a small tear in the abductor of his leg.

Alcaraz's withdrawal marked the second year in a row that the Spaniard had to miss one of the nine ATP Masters 1000 events. It was the Monte Carlo Masters in 2024, and this time, it would be the home fans in Madrid to miss seeing the world No. 3 in action.

