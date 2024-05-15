Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka, Jannik Sinner, Holger Rune & Co's French Open 2024 kits revealed as Nike unveils Roland Garros collection 

Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka, Jannik Sinner, and Holger Rune are among the stars whose kits have been unveiled by Nike ahead of the 2024 French Open. Nike has dropped five kits for women whereas six kits for men have been revealed.

The European clay court is nearing its conclusion as it gears up to reach its final stop - the French Open, which will begin on May 20. Nike released a bunch of kits that will be worn by the players at the event and also a photoshoot that starred Aryna Sabalenka.

Sabalenka wore a sleeveless top and a skirt that featured a watercolor pattern consisting of the colors red and peach with the infamous Nike 'swoosh' in black at its center.

All of the women's kits feature a similar watercolor pattern but with different color combinations. The other combinations are in a lighter shade of black and grey with the same colored skirt, a darker shade of black and grey with a dark blue skirt, pink and a lighter shade of pink with a pink skirt, and silver and grey with a dark blue skirt.

The men's kits, on the other hand, have six different color combinations. Two of them feature a collar with a zipper. The first one has a grey t-shirt and collar with yellow pants and the second one has a pink t-shirt with a red collar and red pants.

There is also a blue jersey with a V-neck and yellow pant combination. There are other V-necks in red and white color and also a U-neck in yellow. The pants for all these kits are black.

Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and Holger Rune will be among the stars to feature in these kits.

How Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka, Jannik Sinner, and Holger Rune look ahead of the French Open 2024

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz

While Aryna Sabalenka has been in sublime form reaching the final in Madrid and currently sitting placed in the semifinals of the Italian Open, the same cannot be said about the men's tennis stars of Nike.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have both been struggling with injuries with reports also coming out that the Italian will have to miss the French Open due to his hip injury. Alcaraz hasn't played the Monte-Carlo Masters, Barcelona Open, and the Italian Open as he recovers from a right forearm injury.

Meanwhile, Rune has been far from clinical on clay this season facing third-round exits in Madrid and Rome, quarterfinals in Monte-Carlo, and semifinals at the Bavarian International.