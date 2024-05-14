Jannik Sinner urged to exercise caution by doctors in Turin, likely to miss French Open 2024: Reports

Jannik Sinner withdrew from the Italian Open after he suffered a hip injury in Madrid. Days away from the 2024 French Open, reports suggest that the World No. 2 may have to pull out of the Grand Slam in Paris.

Sinner began his clay court season this year at the Monte Carlo Masters in April. He put up an impressive show and reached the semifinals of the Masters 1000 tournament. However, Stefanos Tsitsipas got the better of the Italian in the last four.

Next, Sinner was similarly progressing well in Madrid. In the quarterfinal, he was set to face Felix Auger-Aliassime but Sinner gave a walkover because of a hip injury. The Italian's participation in his home tournament was flung into doubt and he soon cleared it by announcing his withdrawal.

A recent report from Gazzetta suggests that although the 22-year-old is recovering, he may not recover in time to participate in the French Open.

Sinner is currently being treated at the J|Medical in Turin. The facility is located in Juventus football club's Allianz Stadium and provides athletes with the best facilities and care. The World No. 2 is expected to be there till Wednesday but doctors have advised him to exercise caution.

After he is discharged, his team will decide on his participation in Paris. He may likely decide not to play in the French Open because there is a risk of aggravating the injury if he comes back without recovering completely.

"At Roland Garros, I will only play if I am 100%" - Jannik Sinner's French Open participation depends on him recovering completely

Jannik Sinner at the Madrid Open.

When Jannik Sinner sat down for a press conference just before the Italian Open began, he was asked about his participation at the French Open. The Italian revealed that he would want to achieve 100 percent fitness to play in Paris.

"At Roland Garros I will only play if I am 100%, if there is half a doubt we will have to see," Sinner said.

He also admitted that without playing any matches in Rome, playing the French Open will be a difficult task.

"The preparation for Roland Garros will clearly not be optimal, we will give our best to get there in the best possible conditions to compete but play the Slam without matches in Rome is not easy," he added.

On the positive side for the Italian, he has a chance of ending up being World No. 1 after the French Open. According to the rankings situation, Novak Djokovic has to at least reach the semifinal in Paris to have a shot at retaining his No. 1 spot even with Jannik Sinner not participating.